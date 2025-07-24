Secrets of BTS’ life in LA revealed: V buffs up in gym, Ma Sun Ho says Jungkook is ‘almost a bodybuilder’

Looks like the Bangtan Boys are all having fun in Los Angeles! It is known that BTS is prepping for their highly anticipated Spring 2026 comeback album in the USA, and they’re leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the members’ enviable physiques remain the top shape. Physical: 100 star Ma Sun Ho revealed how one by one the teammates joined V and Jungkook as they worked out together while staying in LA.

How the members of BTS ended up getting ripped together

A new video on singer Kim Jong Kook’s YouTube channel showed him having a chat with bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho. The latter revealed about being on a business trip with the members of BTS to help them train their bodies while working on their group comeback album. He shared how initially it was only Kim Taehyung (V) and Jungkook who worked out, but learning of the fun they had together, leader Namjoon (RM) joined them. Slowly and surely, hearing about the interesting time they had, SUGA and Jimin joined the bunch, making for a group gym session.

The Turbo star asked if Jungkook had bulked up, to which an update was provided about how the singer had indeed gained a lot of muscle (during his military service). Ma Sun Ho went as far as calling him ‘almost a bodybuilder’, and as a professional in the field, it was a huge compliment for the SEVEN singer. When Kim Jong Kook bragged about having V appear in one of his videos, the younger star revealed that the BTS member would appear on his YouTube channel soon. It seems that the entire team is having a jolly good time while working on their music and maintaining their bodies as well.

Previously, RM had shared that V has managed to get buff during his time in the SDT arm of the South Korean military. He went on to praise his physique further, sharing that it was better than his own and even Jungkook’s, who was known to be the most muscular in the team. With the members’ recent fondness for going shirtless every chance they get- we’re looking at you, J-Hope- the day when all seven of them show off their toned physiques together is not too far!

