BTS’ Jimin earns hilarious reply after he calls out Jin’s ‘sloppy’ stretching, SUGA and Jungkook react to solo Spring Day

Every time the BTS members gather, you can expect the internet to go crazy and a memefest. Jin’s solo concert was no different. As the singer stretched his body ahead of going on stage, Jimin popped in backstage to wish him well, but started off with a joke instead. He first called out Jin’s lone stretching but praised him soon after. Jin reacted well to it and profusely apologized, earning laughter from everyone present. SUGA was not far behind with his own teasing, and Jungkook stuck to celebrating his solo journey instead.

Jimin proves his adorable status in BTS



The BTS members are closer than ever, and another example of that was seen during the behind-the-scenes moments from Jin’s Run Seokjin concert in Goyang. SUGA entered, talking about how hot it had gotten, but the older member began talking about himself, only to be teased about the heat affecting the audience instead. Later, as the younger ones entered, the BTS matnae welcomed him with ‘my Jiminie’ remark, only to be scolded for his stretching skills in a military manner.

A joke between the two, the Abyss star accepted it well and said he was sorry. Jimin expressed his excitement for the Run Seokjin Ep Tour. Like the mischievous younger member that he was, the singer spoke about pressurizing his hyung, only to laden more praise on his piano skills and overall concert. He added how fellow member Taehyung (V) had complimented his Rope It performance, but called it ‘Tie me up’ instead.

In another moment from the concert, Jungkook and SUGA were seen nodding along, enjoying the solo version of their team track, Spring Day. The latter even played an invisible piano, probably recalling the dozens of times the group had practised the song. The four grabbed a selfie backstage, which the fans are now demanding to be released.

