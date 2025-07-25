Dad-to-be Varun Konidela can’t decide on best baby blanket, wife Lavanya Tripathi calls it ‘real bangaram moment’

Varun Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are on cloud nine as they’re expecting their first child. The duo announced the special news through a joint post on Instagram back on May 6. Recently, the actress gave a cute peek into their preps for embracing parenthood.

Varun Konidela’s tough choice for best baby blanket

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lavanya Tripathi shared a cute moment where her husband Varun Konidela could be seen having a head-scratching moment while finalizing the best baby blanket.

As the actress captured her hubby making a tough choice amid many options available inside a store, Lavanya called it a real bangaram moment. For the unversed, the Tamil word bangaram refers to gold.

She wrote “The real bangaram. Trying to decide which baby blanket to buy.”

Lavanya-Varun’s blissful babymoon by the beaches

On June 20, soon-to-be parents Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Konidela shared a joint post on Instagram, capturing various moments from their island babymoon. The duo jetted off to an undisclosed location by the beach.

Their special video captured several heartfelt moments enjoyed by them ahead of welcoming their first child. The Operation Valentine star captioned it as “Living the island edit.”

Varun Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s pregnancy announcement

Advertisement

It was on May 6 when the Telugu power couple elated their massive fan bases by announcing their pregnancy.

Taking to social media, the duo shared a photograph of their jointly held hands as they touched a pair of baby shoes.

The caption to the post read, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.” The post became viral in no time as the soon-to-be parents received overwhelming wishes and heartfelt congratulations from their friends, fans and colleagues from across the industry.

ALSO READ: Did Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers remove poor VFX scenes from Pawan Kalyan film after negative comments from audience?