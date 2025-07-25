War 2 Trailer: ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste', know the profound meaning behind Bhagavad Gita shloka mouthed by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

War 2 trailer has created a frenzy all across social media already, and fans cannot keep calm. The clip, which gave a peek into the action-packed movie, has been lauded for more than one reason. There is an interesting reference to a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita mentioned in the clip. Here’s everything you should know about it.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR reiterate the Bhagavad Gita shloka

At the climax moment of War 2’s trailer, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR can be seen locking horns with Ashutosh Rana mouthing a Sanskrit shloka “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana”.

Well, this Sanskrit phrase originates from Chapter 2, Verse 47 of the Bhagavad Gita. Translated in English, it means, “You have the right to work only, but never to the fruits thereof.”

It happens to be one of the central teachings of the revered Hindu scripture, which guides individuals to emphasize performing their duty with utmost dedication and focus without having any attachment to its results.

Hrithik Roshan returns as Agent Kabir after 6 years, Jr NTR makes Hindi debut

Well, the palpable excitement of fans around War 2 has been due to a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the return of Hrithik Roshan in one of his most-loved characters of Agent Kabir, after 6 years, as reprised from the 2019-released film War

Advertisement

Moreover, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also marks the big-banner Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who will be locking horns with Hrithik as the antagonist.

Additionally, Kiara Advani’s power-packed appearance in the movie, wielding guns, performing action stunts, and flaunting a perfectly toned body, also has fans in a chokehold.

Kiara Advani shared unseen BTS picture with Hrithik Roshan from sets of War 2

On July 24, ahead of the trailer release of War 2, new mom Kiara Advani shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film.

She could be seen posing along with Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji in the frame, which was captured during one of their shoots.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s liplock scenes and sizzling chemistry in the War 2 trailer send fans into a frenzy