Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s liplock scenes and sizzling chemistry in the War 2 trailer send fans into a frenzy

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani packed a punch with War 2, as evident through its recently released trailer. Promising endless action and spectacular scenes in a gripping screenplay, the movie has raised buzz once more ahead of its release.

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s on-screen chemistry makes fans go gaga

Advertisement

But, besides the massy visuals, bold dialogs and action scenes, it is the fresh new pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani which has grabbed attention. In no time, Twitter was filled with glimpses of the two from the trailer, proving that the actors indeed leave no stone unturned.

Audiences too, seemed to be impressed with the casting of the two actors. The comment section was filled with reactions where netizens claimed that Hrithik and Kiara should have been paired up a long time back.

Moreover, many audiences also claimed to find their on-screen chemistry as the ‘driving point of the entire movie’.

War 2 trailer

The 2-minute 35-second clip of the War 2 trailer showcases a powerful avatar of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani as they fight for the honor of their nation.

The three on-screen characters proclaim a careful balance between service to the motherland and the willingness to sacrifice anything at the cost of it.

Advertisement

Viewers also get a glimpse of Tiger Shroff a.k.a Captain Khalid Rahmani, to whom Kabir pays a tribute as a martyred soldier. The high-octane dialogs and punch lines have levelled up excitement among fans.

War 2 release date

Well, War 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be released in IMAX versions across theaters in India.

For the unversed, War 2 is the second installment of the superhit 2019 film War, which marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir after 6 years. It marks the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Jr NTR.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria finally breaks silence on dating Veer Pahariya after viral flying kiss moment at fashion show