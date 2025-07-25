Does Lee Dong Wook feel jealous when Jang Do Yeon works with male stars? His flirty reply has fans saying ‘get married’

Lee Dong Wook is once again at the center of attention! This time not for his acting, but for his unexpected and charming comments about comedian Jang Do Yeon. The popular actor recently made an appearance on Park Na Rae’s variety show. What started as a lighthearted discussion quickly snowballed into an online frenzy over his chemistry with Do Yeon.

Lee Dong Wook reacts playfully to Jang Do Yeon's mention

During the episode, the conversation turned toward Lee Dong Wook's views on dating fellow celebrities or comedians. Park Na Rae, known for her witty and direct questions, brought up Jang Do Yeon in the middle of the conversation. It instantly caught the actor off guard.

As soon as her name was mentioned, Lee Dong Wook reacted with a mixture of surprise and amusement, saying, “Stop talking about Do Yeon.” His tone, however, wasn’t stern. It was more like someone trying not to smile too much. The vibe was playful, and it only fueled the curiosity of both the hosts and viewers.

Park Na Rae recalls viral moment

Park Na Rae then recalled a moment when she had publicly suggested that Lee Dong Wook and Jang Do Yeon should date. It’s a comment that unexpectedly went viral. She noted that Do Yeon has a unique charm and strong personality, something many male actors reportedly find appealing. She hints that Do Yeon matches the ‘ideal type’ often mentioned by actors in the industry.

Lee Dong Wook’s cheeky claim about Jang Do Yeon

When asked whether he ever felt jealous seeing Jang Do Yeon interact with other male celebrities, Lee Dong Wook casually replied, “Not in the slightest… Do you know why?” With perfect comedic timing and a mischievous smile, he delivered the line that set the internet ablaze: “Do Yeon likes me the most.”

His comment sent the studio into laughter, with even Park Na Rae unable to hide her reaction. Lee Dong Wook then burst out laughing himself, clearly enjoying the moment and the teasing energy around the topic.

Fans react

Following the episode’s airing, social media platforms lit up with reactions. Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo’s chemistry and Lee Dong Wook’s smooth (and slightly flirty) comments.

Many commented that the two seem like a real-life rom-com couple, with some even saying, “They should just date already!” or “When’s the wedding?” The playful banter not only entertained fans but also reignited long-standing hopes among viewers who 'ship' Lee Dong Wook and Jang Do Yeon.

Lee Dong Wook and Jang Do Yeon remain silent

Neither Lee Dong Wook nor Jang Do Yeon have addressed the buzz in an official capacity. And the segment was clearly lighthearted and humorous in tone. Still, moments like these are enough to spark massive reactions in the world of Korean entertainment. This is especially true when they involve two beloved personalities with natural chemistry. Whether it's just friendship or something more, one thing is clear: Lee Dong Wook knows how to keep fans talking.

