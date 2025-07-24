Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Pete Davidson Ellen DeGeneres Andrea Preti Engagement Box Office: 8 Films collect Rs 1100 crore Ozzy Osbourne Taylor Swift Documentary Venice Film Festival 2025 Saiyaara benefits by discounted Tuesday in India Christina Haack

NFL writer Jarrett Bailey gets tattoo after losing bet to Peter Schrager

Sportswriter Jarrett Bailey has inked ‘GMFB’ on his thigh after underestimating the Denver Broncos, says 'A bet’s a bet.'

By Sneha Sam
Published on Jul 24, 2025  |  02:59 PM IST |  50K
Jarrett Bailey (via Instagram & X/Twitter)
Jarrett Bailey (via Instagram & X/Twitter)

NFL writer Jarrett Bailey has officially etched his words in ink and on his skin after losing a high-stakes bet to ESPN analyst Peter Schrager. The SB Nation and Sporting News contributor now sports a tattoo of the contraction ‘GMFB’ (Good Morning Football) on his left thigh, a permanent reminder of a wager gone sideways after the Denver Broncos defied expectations and clinched a playoff spot during the 2024 season.

The bet that wouldn’t die

Back in September 2024, Bailey responded to Schrager’s bold playoff prediction with a mocking post on X, writing, “If the Broncos make the playoffs, I’ll get GMFB tattooed on my body.” At the time, Denver was widely considered a longshot, still recovering from a disastrous 2023 season.

But the Broncos surged late in the year to finish 10-7, earning a postseason berth and sealing Bailey’s fate. Although Schrager offered Bailey a pardon when the bet came due in December, the writer ultimately chose to honor the original terms.

Tagging the former GMFB host, Bailey posted saying “A bet’s a bet” this week alongside a photo of the fresh ink, signing “Cheers, Broncos fans.”


No regrets, just ink

In comments to Sports Illustrated, Bailey admitted he initially tried to find a way out, considering a giveaway or charity donation instead. But fan feedback convinced him otherwise. “They were right,” he said.

“It’s 150 dollars I’ll never get back, but also a fun reminder that I’m lucky to talk about football for a living and a fun story I’ll have for the rest of my life.” With the ‘GMFB’ tattoo now inked for life, Bailey joins a rare club of sports figures who’ve turned online bravado into lasting skin art.

Credits: Sports Illustrated
