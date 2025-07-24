NFL writer Jarrett Bailey gets tattoo after losing bet to Peter Schrager

NFL writer Jarrett Bailey has officially etched his words in ink and on his skin after losing a high-stakes bet to ESPN analyst Peter Schrager. The SB Nation and Sporting News contributor now sports a tattoo of the contraction ‘GMFB’ (Good Morning Football) on his left thigh, a permanent reminder of a wager gone sideways after the Denver Broncos defied expectations and clinched a playoff spot during the 2024 season.

Advertisement

The bet that wouldn’t die

Back in September 2024, Bailey responded to Schrager’s bold playoff prediction with a mocking post on X, writing, “If the Broncos make the playoffs, I’ll get GMFB tattooed on my body.” At the time, Denver was widely considered a longshot, still recovering from a disastrous 2023 season.

But the Broncos surged late in the year to finish 10-7, earning a postseason berth and sealing Bailey’s fate. Although Schrager offered Bailey a pardon when the bet came due in December, the writer ultimately chose to honor the original terms.

Tagging the former GMFB host, Bailey posted saying “A bet’s a bet” this week alongside a photo of the fresh ink, signing “Cheers, Broncos fans.”

No regrets, just ink

In comments to Sports Illustrated, Bailey admitted he initially tried to find a way out, considering a giveaway or charity donation instead. But fan feedback convinced him otherwise. “They were right,” he said.

Advertisement

“It’s 150 dollars I’ll never get back, but also a fun reminder that I’m lucky to talk about football for a living and a fun story I’ll have for the rest of my life.” With the ‘GMFB’ tattoo now inked for life, Bailey joins a rare club of sports figures who’ve turned online bravado into lasting skin art.

ALSO READ: Is Brock Lesnar’s daughter dating 49ers rookie? Mya Lesner and Drew Moss drop a bomb on WWE and NFL fans