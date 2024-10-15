Seunghan removed from RIIZE members’ list on SM Entertainment’s website; listed as only musician

Seunghan, who was set to rejoin RIIZE after ending his 10-month-long hiatus, left the group permanently, shocking fans. The unexpected turn of events occurred when the news of his return to the boy band received divided reactions from netizens along with him still being criticized for his pre-debut actions. Although fans still hope to bring him back, that doesn’t seem like an option anymore, given the RIIZE members’ profile has already been updated.

On October 15, just two days after Seunghan’s exit, fans noticed that on RSM Entertainment’s website, RIIZE is now listed as a six-piece and he has been removed from the section.

However, Seunghan still seems to be listed as a musician on the agency’s website. This new update wasn’t welcomed by fans who have been already furious with SM Entertainment for not ‘protecting their artist’ from such backlash.

Following the changes, fans have been trending hashtags related to Seunghan’s return to RIIZE and boycott plans if he doesn’t come back. His admirers who were eagerly looking forward to his return to the group activities, also vowed that they would not be giving up.

For the unversed, last week, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would be returning to RIIZE. He was set to participate in group activities starting this December. Fans were extremely excited as this meant he would be ending his 10-month-long hiatus.

Due to some pre-debut activities, he got embroiled in a series of controversies not many months after his debut, leading to his temporary break from the group.

However, it seems like the news of his return was not received well. Many netizens protested and even sent funeral wreaths to SM Entertainment. Two days after the news of his comeback, it was announced that Seunghan had withdrawn from the group completely.

While fans are now outraged about this sudden turn of events, they hope that he will not retire from his career as a K-pop idol. Many want him to debut as a soloist sometime in the near future. In his handwritten farewell later, Seunghan mentioned that he took the decision after looking at the ‘damages caused to the members and the company.’

