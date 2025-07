Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 21 to July 27): 24 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

Wondering what's new coming this weekend? From Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla starrer Mandala Murders to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, and Prithviraj Sukumaaran's Sarzameen and Washington Black Season 1, here's a list of 24 movies and series releasing this week (July 21 to July 27) on the OTT platforms.

Latest OTT releases this week (July 21 to July 27):

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast 1 Mandala Murders July 25 Netflix Surveen Chawla, Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Shriya Pilgaonkar 2 Sarzameen July 25 JioHotstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mihir Ahuja 3 Ronth Now streaming JioHotstar Dileesh Pothan, Roshan Mathew, Lakshmi Menon 4 Maargan July 25 Prime Video Vijay Antony, Brigida, Samuthirakani 5 Kaliyugam Now streaming Tentkotta Shraddha Srinath, Kishore Kumar G. and Iniyan Subramani 6 Rangeen July 25 Prime Video Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha 7 Novocaine Now streaming Prime Video Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, and Jacob Batalon 8 Hunter Season 2 July 24 Prime Video Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff 9 The Plot Now streaming Prime Video Gang Dong-won, Lee Moo-saeng, Lee Mi-sook 10 Until Dawn Now streaming Netflix Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, and Belmont Cameli 11 Trigger July 25, 2025 Netflix Kim Nam-gil, Kim Young Kwang 12 Death of a unicorn July 25, 2025 HBO Max Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega 13 The Red Envelope Now Streaming Netflix Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit 14 Handsome Guys Now Streaming Prime Video Lee Sung-min, Lee Hee-joon, Gong Seung-yeon, Park Ji-hwan, and Lee Kyu-hyung. 15 The Phoenician Scheme July 25, 2025 Peacock Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade 16 Washington Black Season 1 Now streaming Hulu Ernest Kingsley Jr., Eddie Karanja, Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel 17 The Suspect July 25, 2025 Lionsgate Play Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes, Camilla Beeput, Anjili Mohindra, Adam James, Uma Warner 18 Letter from the Past Now streaming Netflix Ipek Türktan, Günes Sensoy, Onur Tuna and Selin Yeninci 19 Their Marriage Now streaming Netflix Sadao Abe, Takako Matsu, and Rihito Itagaki 20 Rajaputhiran July 25, 2025 Aha Prabhu and Vetri 21 Padaithalaivan July 25, 2025 Tentkotta Shanmugapandian, Kasthuri Raja, Munishkanth, Rishi Rithvik, A. Venkatesh, Aruldoss, and Sreejith Ravi 22 X And Y July 25, 2025 Sun Nxt Atharva Prakasg, D Satya Prakash, Brinda Acharya 23 Show Time July 25, 2025 Sun Nxt Naveen Chandra, Kamakshi Bhaskarla 24 Samshayam Now streaming Manorama Max Sharaf U Dheen, Vinay Forrt, and Lijomol Jose

