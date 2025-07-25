Superman 2 Weeks India Box Office: James Gunn's superhero flick performs decently in India; Nets little under Rs 45 crore after 2nd Thursday

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and others has completed two weeks at the Indian box office on a decent note. The movie has neither underperformed, nor has it overperformed. DC's poor recent track record didn't help prospects much, and whatever Superman could manage amidst stiff local and international competiton, it did.

Superman Collects Rs 43.40 Crore Net After 2 Weeks At The Indian Box Office

After two weeks, the movie's total collections stand at Rs 43.40 crore net. It should be adding another Rs 3.60 to 5.60 crore net, to end its run between Rs 47 and 49 crore net. The Fantastic Four: First Steps shall barge into most of its performing screens from week 3, and thus not much is expected from the movie after week 2.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Superman Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 32.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 1.65 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 3 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 3.35 crore 2nd Monday Rs 70 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 85 lakh 2nd Wednesday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 43.40 crore net in 2 weeks

Note: The Collections don't include 3D handling charges

Superman Targets A Lifetime Global Cume Of Over USD 600 Million; Can It Outgross Man Of Steel?

Superman has seen its best response in the domestic market. The film is sure to cross the USD 350 million mark and if lucky, it shall also break into the USD 400 million club. After a generally underwhelming international start, the movie held reasonably in the days to follow. It is due to this hold that a USD 600 million global is now a foregone conclusion. What really needs to be seen is whether it can show some strong late legs to match the collections of Man Of Steel, the last standalone Superman film. The difference between both films is precisely of the reputation that the DC brand enjoyed; It was at an all time high back in the early 2010s, and now it's not. Obviously inflation is another factor, but we are living in unprecedented times when theatrical isn't as big as it was before Covid.

