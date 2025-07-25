The Fantastic Four First Steps Review: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby led superhero movie stays true to its name; Delivers edge-of-the-seat thrills

Plot

The Fantastic Four: First Steps re-launches Marvel’s first family into a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world. Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm a.k.a Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm a.k.a Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm a.k.a The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are established superheroes. Their powers were born from a cosmic radiation during a space mission. Since then, the Fantastic Four are saving their Earth, while juggling fame and personal lives.

Sue discovers that she's pregnant. Reed and Sue were trying for baby for over two years, making this news all the more special to the all of them. The baby is born and he's healthy.

The stakes soar when Galactus, a planet-devouring cosmic entity, sets his sight on Earth, after Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) discovers it. Galactus has destroyed seven planets already and Earth is the eighth. Galactus wants Reed and Sue's baby, more than anything else in the world. He is ready to spare their Earth if they give up on their baby.

Will Reed and Sue give up on their baby for their Earth? Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps to find out.

What Works for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic is a visual feast. The 1960s-inspired world blends sleek designs with vibrant colors. The cast’s chemistry makes the team feel like a genuine family. The story stands alone, free from the MCU’s heavy backstory demands. Thus, anyone can really watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps, without really being concerned about the timeline.

The background score delivers triumphant and emotional notes, especially in the space sequences. The visual effects for Galactus and the Silver Surfer are excellently done. The last 45 minutes are edge-of-the-seat stuff, packed with thrilling action and emotional payoffs.

The post-credits scene is worth every penny, delivering a game-changing tease for the MCU’s future. Overall, this movie is a vibrant, refreshing take on the Fantastic Four.

What Doesn’t Work for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The plot occasionally feels simplistic, leaning toward a straightforward adventure. Galactus, while visually stunning, lacks deeper complexity as a villain. The Silver Surfer’s role feels underutilised but the climax makes up for it to a large extent. The film's fast pacing sometimes overlooks Ben and Johnny, focusing more on Reed and Sue. These minor flaws don’t derail the film’s momentum but leave room for growth.

Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Performances In The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Vanessa Kirby delivers a standout performance as Sue Storm. She brings depth and warmth to the story. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards is smart and charming as he always is. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm radiates brash energy, lighting up every scene. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm brings heart. The "It's Clobberin' time" phrase brings out the best in him. Julia Garner as Silver Surfer is captivating. However, she feels slightly underutilised. Other actors do well with whatever they get.

Final Verdict of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a triumphant return for Marvel's first family. It’s the best cinematic take on these characters, by a mile. The retro aesthetic, stellar cast, and deeply rooted family dynamics make it a must watch. The standalone story welcomes newcomers without MCU baggage.

The last 45 minutes deliver edge-of-the-seat thrills, and the post-credits scene is worth the ticket price alone. Minor issues like a simplistic plot and underdeveloped villains, don't bog down the film, much. Overall, it is a solid entry from Marvel.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such reviews.

