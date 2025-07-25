Prithviraj Sukumaran comments on SS Rajamouli’s large-scale arrangement for SSMB29: ‘He excels at telling a story…’

The mounting anticipation over SSMB29 has already made it one of the most awaited pan-India projects lately. While the makers continue to maintain silence on divulging details about the film, fans remain psyched over what the movie will have in store.

Prithviraj Sukumaran comments on SS Rajamouli’s massive arrangement for SSMB29

Speaking with Mid-Day in a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran discussed why SS Rajamouli has continued with his popular trend of creating massive backdrops and other arrangements for each of his projects so far, including the upcoming SSMB29.

The Empuraan actor said, “Rajamouli sir chooses large backdrops because he excels at telling a story through big, visual strokes.”

SSMB29 team to gear up for a major shooting schedule in August

As per a latest report by India Today, the cast and crew of SSMB29 including Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are on a break at the moment. Speaking about the former, he’s currently on vacation in Sri Lanka to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

After Mahesh Babu’s return, the actor will be returning to the sets as the team will proceed towards a high-octane shooting schedule in August. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra has also allotted considerable dates from her calendar to the shooting schedule.

SSMB29’s plot to be on the lines of Indiana Jones?

Well, the buzz around the possible storyline of SSMB29 continues to fuel gossip among the fans. As per the Tanzanian portal The Citizen, the film might be along the lines of the iconic Hollywood character Indiana Jones.

The report claimed, “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world.”

