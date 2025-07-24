Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee breaks down in viral video, clarifies context after fan backlash

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of online harassment.

In a raw TikTok flashback, Leanna Lenee, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie Travis Hunter, posted a December bathroom video of herself in tears, reigniting debate over last year’s online drag. The 23-year-old captioned the clip with a reflection on her spiritual growth, writing, “I don’t even recognize this girl anymore.”

Advertisement

She also credited six months of devotion to Jesus for her turnaround. Within hours, fans and even WNBA star Angel Reese had rallied behind her, while the skeptics revived divorce whispers.

Unfiltered emotion meets motivational sermon

The clip shows Lenee wrapped in a towel, dabbing tears as a T.D. Jake's sermon plays over the original audio. According to The New York Post, the pastor's voice intoned, "The greater the glory, the more intense the story," emphasizing her message that suffering can shape strength.

Although viewers cannot hear Lenee speak, her sobs and the sermon's overlay effectively convey the turmoil she endured in December 2024, when criticism over her conduct at Hunter's Heisman Trophy ceremony prompted her to leave social media.

From Heisman backlash to faith-fueled growth

Lenee first faced harsh scrutiny when a viral video showed Deion Sanders leaning over to prompt her applause as Hunter received his Heisman award. The next day, a pop-up event clip captured her frustration with onlookers in New York City, escalating online harassment.

Advertisement

As reported by the publication, Hunter even deactivated his accounts to shield her from ridicule. Now, Lenee credits her faith and time away from social platforms for a newfound peace, urging followers to find their “identity in him.”

Rumors, responses and renewed support

Despite cheers from Angel Reese—“So proud of you bby! The storm doesn’t last forever!”—some fans questioned Lenee’s motives, tweeting divorce predictions. Some claimed she was “pre-gaming the divorce,” while others wondered if she was pregnant or had a miscarriage.

Lenee quickly countered those claims by clarifying the video’s age and reaffirming her relationship with Hunter. Meanwhile, Travis has remained silent despite the noise, as he stays focused on preparing for the Jaguars’ season opener on September 7.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for support; remember, you are not alone in this fight.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: In PICS: Inside Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter’s lavish Turks and Caicos honeymoon