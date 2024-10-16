Seunghan leaves RIIZE: Album and merch sellers worldwide join fans’ boycott plans; Halt restocking as a protest

Seunghan’s sudden exit from RIIZE has sent a shockwave through the K-content world. At the same time, it has once again shed the spotlight on the ‘toxic fan culture’ that often endangers the K-pop idols’ careers and well-being. Following his departure, international fans have been protesting against SM Entertainment for ‘supporting’ bullying. They have also launched boycott plans with trending hashtags on social media platforms. Global K-pop item sellers are now joining the fans to oppose Seunghan’s exit from RIIZE.

Recently, many stores worldwide took to their respective social media handles and announced that they have temporarily halted restocking and importing RIIZE’s albums and other merchandise to show support to the fans who have been protesting. Sellers in Asia, Europe, and America have joined the boycott plans opposing the ‘toxic fan culture.

A Dutch K-pop store Hey!Hallyu penned on their X, “Due to the targeted harassment of some Korean fans towards Seunghan, he is no longer a member of RIIZE. We regret that SM Entertainment, once again, has not been able to protect their artist.”

Another European shop Nolae wrote, “We firmly stand against any form of bullying and harmful behavior including toxic fan culture. We believe in fostering a safe and supporting environment for all artists and fans alike.”

Some of these stores have decided to remove all items related to RIIZE from their stocks while others have decided to cease resticking and only sell pre-orders. Although the major retailers are joining in for the financial aspect, given that fans have started boycotting the group’s albums, leading to deflation, many believe that this movement will send an even stronger message to the agency.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the situation regarding Seunghan has escalated quickly in a few days. Last week, SM Entertainment announced that he will be returning to RIIZE starting in November. Fans were happy as he was set to end his 10-month-long hiatus which he went on due to some controversies around his alleged pre-debut activities. However, unlike international fans, Korean netizens didn’t welcome him with open hands. As he continued to face backlash and malicious comments, Seunghan permanently left the group just two days after the announcement of his return.

ALSO READ: Seunghan removed from RIIZE members’ list on SM Entertainment’s website; listed as only musician