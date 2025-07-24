Jin says solo tour makes him ‘think about BTS members a lot’, J-Hope, V and RM support with their wild dancing

BTS member Jin is on the last few stops of his solo Run Seokjin Ep Tour, and in the new BANGTANTV video, the singer has shared behind-the-scenes moments from his performance at the first gig. Held over 2 days, the oldest from the team began his tour with concerts in Goyang. Interestingly, the BTS members appeared in sets of 3 each to support him on both days. Backstage moments have revealed how the singer misses his team while getting ready to go on stage.

Advertisement

Jin feels lonely without BTS during Run Seokjin Ep Tour

The newest episode on BTS’ YouTube channel runs over the many preparations Jin has to make for his solo concert. With long-winded rehearsals that go over every detail, and him praying for no mistakes with his piano session, at one point, the singer wonders if he even needs makeup. Already handsome enough, Jin does not need more grooming!

One of the most talked about moments from the video includes him saying how, just ahead of going on stage, he would be having a meeting with the members, but now that he’s alone, he misses having that time. He has time and again spoken about finding it tough to adjust on his own. Jin says, “Normally, this would be when we’d have our members meeting, but there aren’t any other members here. Having my own concert has got me thinking about the members a lot.”

Advertisement

Luckily, he’s then bombarded with support from J-Hope, who does not leave his side until the moment he has to step on the stage. With cheers, dancing, and more awaiting the Abyss star, his worries were soon thrown out of the window. Meanwhile, the video also showed V and RM breaking into a dance during Dynamite, as J-Hope shot them having fun on the first day of his solo concert in Goyang!

Moreover, Jin was joined by YENA for the Loser collaboration stage, showing his gentlemanly manners to the highest potential.

ALSO READ: RM and SUGA leave South Korea post stylist Kimvenchy’s wedding, BTS to finally unite as a full group in USA