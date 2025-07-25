General Hospital Recap, July 24 Episode: Curtis Tells Willow About Drew and Her Mom’s Past Affair

The July 24 episode of General Hospital brought shocking revelations, strained relationships, and a tense wedding build-up. Curtis revealed Drew’s secret, Nina made a disturbing realization, and Willow faced heartbreak before the ceremony.

Curtis tells Willow the truth about her mom and Drew

Curtis decided to stop Portia from resigning and took matters into his own hands. He wanted to prevent Willow from marrying Drew and believed that ending the wedding would help Portia professionally and emotionally. When Curtis met Willow in the bridal prep area, she assumed it was about Portia’s threats. However, Curtis stunned her by revealing that Drew had slept with her mother last summer, both before and after the Fourth of July. Willow was shocked and visibly shaken by the news.

Meanwhile, at the church, Willow was getting ready for the big day. Liz, Liesl, Nina, and Willow gathered in the bridal prep area. Liesl mentioned Willow smiling when Sasha and Daisy left town. That moment triggered something for Nina, who suddenly realized that Willow might be Daisy’s stalker. Nina left the room quickly and told Ava about her suspicion. She blamed Drew for changing Willow and insisted she couldn’t let it continue.

Kai and Trina drift further apart

At the café, Kai was hopeful about making things right with Trina. But when Trina learned that Kai was attending Drew and Willow’s wedding, she saw it as another sign that their relationship was beyond repair. Kai later stopped by Drew’s place to drop off his passport, and the two discussed their respective relationship troubles.

At Drew’s house, he talked to Alexis about moving to Washington, D.C., with Willow and the kids. Alexis urged him not to tell Scout yet. Scout appeared excited about the wedding, dressed up and ready to be the flower girl. She later gave Willow a gift, a framed photo of the two of them, and asked if she could call her “Mom.” Willow responded gently, saying Scout could call her whatever felt right.

At the Metro Court pool, Sonny reassured Carly that Marco’s kidnapping situation was under control. Michael brought Wiley for his swim lesson and later told him that Willow was marrying Drew. Wiley was upset, wanting Willow to marry Michael instead. Lucas confronted Sonny and Carly about involving the police, but they both insisted it was a mistake. Later, Sonny warned Marco to stay away and not create more trouble.

