Cha Eun Woo pleads with fans not to forget him ahead of military enlistment, internet says 'Even if I had dementia...'

As ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo prepares to step away from the spotlight for his mandatory military service, fans are bracing for his absence. The beloved singer-actor recently left them both emotional and amused with a heartfelt note. In a private message shared through a fan communication platform, Eun Woo expressed his thoughts about the upcoming hiatus and netizens can't stop reacting.

Cha Eun Woo shares heartfelt message with AROHAs

In his message to AROHAs (ASTRO’s fandom), Cha Eun Woo began with warmth and gratitude. He shared that he has been spending his time reconnecting with important people in his life. But it was his humble request that triggered an overwhelming response online.

“I have been doing well, meeting up with people I’m grateful for,” he wrote. “I miss AROHAs too. That’s why I’m here.” He then playfully added, “You’ll miss me lots, right? It still doesn’t feel real… But since my album, movie, and drama are all coming out, please don’t forget me. Sob.”

The emotional tone of the message quickly struck a chord with fans. But it also sparked laughter because, as many fans pointed out, forgetting Cha Eun Woo is nearly impossible!

Cha Eun Woo fans react with humor and love

Soon after the message was shared, online communities lit up with responses. Fans across social platforms jokingly called Eun Woo’s request “ridiculous.” They noted that his presence is too unforgettable to ever fade, even during military service.

Some fans playfully questioned how anyone could forget someone with Cha Eun Woo’s visuals. Meanwhile, others pointed out that with three projects on the way, his presence would still be felt everywhere. Many fans also used memes and fan edits to express their affection, turning his message into a viral moment.

Cha Eun Woo’s lined-up projects

Despite his upcoming enlistment date of July 28, 2025, Cha Eun Woo has made sure fans won’t be left completely without him. The star has already wrapped filming several major projects that will be released during his service.

His much-anticipated K-drama The Wonder Fools co-stars Park Eun Bin. It is scheduled to air while he's enlisted. Additionally, his film The First Ride, which features Kang Ha Neul and Kim Young Kwang, is expected to hit theaters next year.

Eun Woo is also putting the finishing touches on his upcoming solo album. Though the official release date is still being finalized, the music video has already been filmed.

