Seunghan is back! Albeit not the way a lot of fans wanted, any news is good news when it comes to the former RIIZE member. On November 15, a notice popped up on SM Entertainment’s X handle, announcing the return of Seunghan, the handsome and talented singer, as a soloist.

In the announcement note, SM Entertainment shared that Seunghan will be receiving ‘full support and guidance’ across spectrums. Systemized training, production coaching, and more aspects will be taken care of.

They further confirmed the launch of his solo official accounts, under the username ‘seunghan.smofficial’.

Following the release of the notice, never-seen-before photos of Seunghan were shared on social media accounts, displaying his celebrated beauty to the world. Check out the photos below.

About Seunghan and his exit from RIIZE

Following the leak of Seunghan’s pre-debut photos on the internet, the RIIZE member found himself facing the wrath of a bunch of netizens who found his actions inexcusable and demanded his withdrawal from the then-septet team. Soon, Seunghan went on a long hiatus to ‘reflect’ on his actions and after many months, was announced to return to the team for group promotions starting this November.

However, mass protests began from anti-fans, and major acts of defiance were made public including sending tens of condolence wreaths to the front of the SM Entertainment building. Within days, the label responded to the protests and announced Seunghan’s will to leave RIIZE looking at the harm it was causing the rest of the members and asked for support for his former team.

Advertisement

Fans of Seunghan demanded his return and have been staging protests to express their views, but it seems that the label had something else in mind as it has now announced the plans to let the singer go solo. Meanwhile, RIIZE has continued promotions as a six-member group, including brand, and performance appearances around the world, as Seunghan begins a new journey on his own.

ALSO READ: Seunghan reveals WHY he decided to leave RIIZE in new letter addressing fans