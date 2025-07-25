Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About Adam Sandler-Starring Sequel, From Release Date to Streaming Details

Adam Sandler will return in his iconic role of a golfer in the upcoming sequel to the 1996 hit film. While the fans, new and old, are highly anticipating the movie’s release, it was announced by the makers previously that the cinematic piece will be dropped on Netflix directly.

According to the reports of People Magazine, the cast will include some characters from the original film and some new faces will join the star-studded line-up.

Earlier, the trailer for the sequel was dropped by Netflix, sharing the glimpse of Sandler returning to the sport after 30 years.

All we know about Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 will reunite Sandler and the Modern Family star, Julie Bowen, on screen after nearly 30 years. Additional cast members include Ben Still and some new joiners, such as the Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, Paige Spiranac, Post Malone and Bad Bunny.

Many popular faces from the golfing industry will also share the screen space with the veteran star. The names include Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, and others.

As for the plot of the film, the upcoming sequel will revolve around Happy Gilmore, who is struggling to get back into the game of golf. While he tries to figure out his professional career, his personal life isn’t too rosy either.

Meanwhile, speaking about the film and getting back into the iconic character after 30 years, Adam Sandler revealed, "The movie itself picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different—he's a bit of a mess.” He added, “And then we try to get his life cooking again.”

The sequel to the 1996 film is set to hit the digital screens on July 25.

