Was Karisma Kapoor just a ‘trophy wife’ for Sunjay Kapur? Filmmaker Suneel Darshan spills shocking facts - ‘It wasn’t her world’

It is not a hidden fact that Karisma Kapoor’s marriage to the late Sunjay Kapur was not a successful one. The duo divorced after having 2 kids, but no one ever spoke about the real reason behind it. In a recent interview, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has worked closely with the actress, revealed some facts about their tumultuous marriage and called her decision to marry him ‘abrupt’.

Advertisement

Suneel Darshan on Karisma Kapoor’s decision to marry Sunjay Kapur

Talking to Vickey Lalwani, the filmmaker was questioned if he had exchanged any words with the actress after the passing of her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur. Darshan replied that he had known the issue too deeply from the first day. He further hinted at the unhappy married life of the actress by stating that “some things need to be buried”.

Suneel further expressed that Karisma’s decision to break up with Abhishek Bachchan and marry Sunjay was quite sudden and called it an ‘abrupt decision’. He revealed that the marriage may have followed the emotional aftermath of her broken engagement. “One didn’t know what it was… she was never seen as a couple with Sanjay before. Some things are destined to happen."

What life did Karisma Kapoor want after marriage?

Suneel Darshan revealed that Karisma had envisioned a homely life post marriage and wanted to be a domesticated wife. He described her as grounded despite the fame.

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor wasn't fitting into the Delhi culture

On being asked if Karisma had become a trophy wife for her ex-husband’s family, Suneel Darshan agreed. He then revealed that she was placed in a world that was not hers. Delhi has its own culture, and she wasn’t fitting into it."

Despite coming from one of the biggest Bollywood families, she was simple and rooted in culture. But in her new life, she was in a palatial house with endless cars, and that was not her.

Karisma Kapoor was married to Sunjay Kapoor in 2003. The duo got divorced in 2016 after having two kids, a daughter and a son. The businessman recently passed away in the UK after suffering a possible heart attack while playing polo.

ALSO READ: Can't get over Saiyaara? 5 Bollywood love stories on Prime Video, Netflix that’ll leave your heart wounded with its climax