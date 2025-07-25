Sarzameen Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan's earnestness compliments Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol's subtlety in Kayoze Irani's able debut directorial

Plot

Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is a soldier stationed at the Kashmir frontier. He lives with his wife, Meher (Kajol), and their son, Harman. Harman idolizes his father and speaks highly of him. However, Vijay feels ashamed that his son stammers. Harman realizes he will never earn his father's love, no matter how hard he tries. He befriends Shoaib (Mihir Ahuja), unaware that Shoaib is part of a terrorist organization.

One night, Shoaib kidnaps Harman. Vijay chases the truck carrying his son but fails to catch it.Later, Vijay receives a call demanding a compromise to secure Harman's release. Unwilling to betray his country, even to save his son, Vijay refuses. Convinced that Harman is dead, Vijay and Meher grieve their loss.

Eight years later, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) returns to Vijay and Meher's lives. He is a changed man. He no longer stammering. He exudes confidence, but has become reserved and less jovial. Vijay doubts this is truly his son. His conversations with Harman are interrogative and laced with suspicion, which Meher disapproves of.

Why has Harman returned? What is his agenda? Watch Sarzameen to find out.

What Works for Sarzameen

Sarzameen shines with its raw honesty and compact storytelling. It doesn’t waste time with unnecessary subplots, keeping the narrative tight and focused. This directness makes it easy to follow and engaging, especially for viewers who appreciate a story that cuts to the chase. The film handles the sensitive topic of terrorism and family dynamics with care, never trivializing the pain or conflict.

The cinematography is a standout, capturing the beauty of Kashmir, as well as its tension. The songs, particularly B Praak’s soulful “Ve Mahiya,” add emotional depth and linger long after the credits roll. These elements give Sarzameen a heartfelt authenticity that certainly resonates.

What Doesn’t Work for Sarzameen

Despite its strengths, Sarzameen stumbles with a clichéd storyline. The plot feels familiar, leaning on predictable themes of betrayal and redemption that we’ve seen in many Bollywood dramas. Additionally, the stakes never feel as high as they should. The tension surrounding Harman’s kidnapping and return, lacks the gripping intensity needed to keep viewers on edge.

The inclusion of filmy tropes like dramatic confrontations and convenient plot twists, strips away the grittiness that could have made the film more impactful. The climax of the movie, while full of heart, feels too dramatic for its own good. Rest, Sarzameen is an honest film with noble intentions.

Performances in Sarzameen

The performances in Sarzameen are quite solid, if not exceptional. Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a dependable performance as Vijay, portraying a conflicted soldier with quiet intensity. Kajol, as Meher, brings emotional warmth and strength. She shines in the climax portions.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, as the grown-up Harman, shows promise and a clear hunger to prove himself. While the performance isn’t completely polished, his earnestness makes up for it, and that hints at a bright future.

Mihir Ahuja, playing Shoaib, is underutilized but makes an impact with limited screen time. Supporting actors like Boman Irani as IS Kanwar, do well within their constrained roles.

Final Verdict of Sarzameen

Sarzameen is a reasonably engaging film with heart, carried by its honest storytelling and strong performances. While the clichéd plot and filmy tropes dilute its grit, the compact narrative and sensitive handling of themes, make it worth watching. It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s a sincere effort that leaves an emotional mark.

You can watch Sarzameen on JioHotstar now.

