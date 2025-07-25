Saiyaara Week One Worldwide Box Office: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda starrer scripts history with Rs 250 crore in 7 days

The Mohit Suri directed Saiyaara has set the box office on fire, as the film has almost hit the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 7-days flat. Marking the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara grossed Rs 205 crore in India (Rs 171 crore nett), and another Rs 43.25 crore (USD 5 Million) in the international markets, taking the 7-day total collections to Rs 248.25 crore.

Saiyaara is turning out to be a blockbuster of epic proportions, defying all rules of film business in the post-Covid world. While the business in India is surreal, what makes this win special is the business in the international markets, where the film has gained a momentum at a different level. The collections of the film from Saturday to Thursday is higher than the first day collection, and what looked like a USD 4 million finish on second day, is now seeming like a long run towards the USD 15 million mark (Rs 130 crore).

The romantic saga is unstoppable at the box office all across the board, and is emerging one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. From here, the global business could just hit the Rs 600 crore mark too, and by the end of run, it could yield unbelievable profits for the producers, Yash Raj Films.

There is a big chance for Saiyaara to match the first weekend collections in the second weekend at the global box office, and we will get a clearer picture from the Friday trend. The last 7-days have been historic for the Indian Film Industry, as Saiyaara has just revived a genre and brought big smiles on the faces of exhibition sector.

Saiyaara Week One Worldwide Gross:

India Gross: Rs 205 crore (Rs 171 crore NBOC)

Overseas Gross: Rs 43.25 crore (USD 5 Million)

Worldwide Gross: Rs 248 crore (Estimates)

