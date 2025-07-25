Box Office: The Fantastic Four opens bigger than Superman and Jurassic World in North America previews, flirts with USD 23 million on Thursday

Starring Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally running in cinemas from July 25, 2025. Helmed by Matt Shakman, the American superhero movie has performed well at the domestic box office on its debut day. The Fantastic Four has opened bigger than Superman and Jurassic World in North American previews.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens at USD 23 million in North America previews

Produced under the banner of Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a whopping USD 23 million in the North American previews on Thursday. Interestingly, it is the biggest preview figure of the year at the domestic box office.

As per estimates, the movie is expected to collect in the range between USD 100 million and USD 110 million in its opening weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps surpasses Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth

Also featuring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner in key roles, The Fantastic Four has performed better than DC’s recently released movie, Superman. The David Corenswet starrer collected USD 21 million in its North America previews during its theatrical run.

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the Marvel Studios film has also surpassed two more films, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Lilo & Stitch at the domestic box office. While the Scarlett Johansson-led movie fetched USD 18 million in its North American previews, the Walt Disney science fiction comedy film opened at USD 14.5 million.

S. No Movies North America Gross Collections 1 Fantastic Four USD 23 million 2 Superman USD 21 million 3 Jurassic World USD 18 million 4 Lilo & Stitch USD 14.5 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running in theaters. The tickets for the movie can be booked online or directly at the cinema halls. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

