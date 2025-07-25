PENTAGON’s Yan An takes a hiatus amid benign tumor diagnosis, reveals surgery plans after sudden pain

Yan An is widely known for his work as a member of the K-pop boy group PENTAGON and more recently, as an actor in China. He has announced stepping away from his professional commitments for the time being. The artist disclosed that he has been diagnosed with a benign tumor on his head and will be undergoing surgery next month.

The announcement came during a live broadcast with fans. Yan An spoke openly about his health and future plans, sparking a wave of concern and support across his fanbase.

Yan An reveals a benign tumor diagnosis during livestream

On July 22, during a livestream, Yan An directly addressed fans and explained that he would be putting his current projects on hold. Speaking calmly and candidly, he revealed that doctors had discovered a benign tumor on his head. It had been there for some time but had recently worsened.

According to the singer-turned-actor, the tumor had initially caused no major symptoms. However, in recent weeks, its rapid growth began to cause physical discomfort. This unexpected change prompted a medical re-evaluation and led to the urgent decision to undergo surgery in August. Yan An said during the stream, “The tumor suddenly grew, causing swelling and pain, which led me to finally decide on surgery.”

Yan An’s surgery plans

Yan An shared that he would be shaving his head in preparation for the operation. It’s a move that symbolized both acceptance and a practical step ahead of the surgery. He plans to take several weeks off afterwards to fully recover before resuming any work-related activities.

Due to this medical necessity, the idol confirmed that he will not be able to continue shooting any dramas or take part in promotional events during this period. He acknowledged that he had delayed the surgery for quite some time due to his busy schedule, including ongoing filming and work obligations. The decision, though difficult, was one he felt had to be made to prioritize his well-being.

Yan An reassures fans

Despite the seriousness of his condition, Yan An made sure to ease fans' worries during the livestream. He emphasized that the tumor was non-cancerous and treatable, and that the surgery, although necessary, was not life-threatening.

“It’s not a serious illness, so I hope you don’t worry too much,” he said with a gentle smile, clearly aware of how concerned his supporters might be. The announcement has since led to an outpouring of love and well-wishes on social media. Fans across China, Korea, and beyond expressing their hopes for a successful surgery and smooth recovery.

