Yuzvendra Chahal gives tight hug to rumored GF RJ Mahvash as they celebrate his birthday in London – VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently in London, where he is playing for Northamptonshire in the 2025 County Championship and One-Day Cup. What grabbed everyone’s attention is the presence of his rumored ladylove, RJ Mahvash, in the same city. Well, looks like the two were together, ringing in the cricketer’s birthday in a foreign land, and a video of them hugging it out is going viral.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal hug each other

In the video, which has garnered all the attention, it appears that a small birthday bash was held for Yuzvendra Chahal. Many faces could be seen enjoying the party, but our eyes were fixated on RJ Mahvash. She looked lovely wearing a white colored tank top that she paired with a blue denim skirt. Her single ponytail added to the cuteness of her appearance.

Chahal, on the other hand, looked delighted. He was vibing and dancing when he hugged his rumored ladylove. We could see everyone in the background clapping and smiling as they watched. That long hug and the bright smile on Mahvash’s face are proof of the lovely bond they share.

Fans instantly flooded the comments section, showering them with love. Some of them wrote, “Aapke hug krne k tarike se pta chlta how much u close to someone.” Others shared heart and fire emojis. After watching this video, netizens believe that these two are definitely more than just friends.

RJ Mahvash’s birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal

Taking to her Instagram stories, RJ Mahvash shared a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal. He seems to be seated in a restaurant with a beautiful ambience. He looked dapper in a casual fit shirt and looked straight into the camera. We believe the photographer was none other than his rumored lady love.

Her birthday wish read, “Happy Birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life, and other parts are even worse. So all the best.” She added a laugh and a Korean heart emoji. It appears that the alleged couple were on a dinner date in London.

