EXCLUSIVE: Kim So Yeon talks about Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 role, chemistry with Lee Dong Wook, and more

Kim So Yeon, the name may ring many bells for makjang fans. Or perhaps her character name Cheon Seo Jin will. A career defining role in the form of her The Penthouse: War in Life portrayal has followed Korean actress Kim So Yeon, impressing about millions of fans domestically and internationally as a villain who will surely be remembered for a long. Since then she has made a cameo appearance in Taxi Driver 2 and was cast as the leading lady for the new season of the famed fantasy drama Tale of the Nine Tailed.

About Kim So Yeon

The 42-year-old actress is known for her roles in dramas such as All About Eve, Iris, Prosecutor Princess, and more recently The Penthouse: War in Life. She was announced as the new female lead for a prequel of the fantasy drama originally led by Jo Bo Ah much to the surprise of fans. Called ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’, Kim So Yeon was cast to play the role of Ryu Hong Joo, a mountain deity herself, who is obsessed with Lee Dong Wook’s Lee Yeon and is running a well known restaurant in the 1930s. The show saw her chase the gumiho all through the end and it was yet another testament to the acting prowess of Kim So Yeon.

Kim So Yeon interview

In an exclusive chat with us, Kim So Yeon spoke about entering the famed world of Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 as Ryu Hong Joo, her bloodied chemistry with Lee Dong Wook, and how would it be like to manage a restaurant of her own someday.

How did you feel about entering the world of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ which already has such a successful fanbase and expectations from the storyline? Did you feel pressured at all?

Kim So Yeon: As someone who enjoyed the first season, it was a joy to be joining the second season. I accepted the role offer happily without thinking twice because I personally like fantasy. I wanted to challenge myself by delving into the realm of fantasy, as I never know when I will have another opportunity to do so!

Also, since the first season received tremendous love, there was a little bit of pressure that I had to do good, but the atmosphere on set was so great that it all melted down.

The most anticipated bit of the show is your relationship with Lee Dong Wook. What did it look like off-camera on your end? Were you worried about people’s response to a possible new love line for Lee Yeon?

Kim So Yeon: Lee Dong Wook was the mainstay of the set. He was the actor I have always wanted to experience working with. It was truly fun shooting with him.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we cannot have a love line because Lee Yeon is a married man. (laughs) But we will still show you interesting chemistry through our bloody feud.

As the owner of a restaurant in the show, did you ever think about opening your own restaurant and managing it? We think you’ll be good at it. If so, what would you put on the menu?

Kim So Yeon: I believe a restaurant owner is an interesting job to have, but the real-life Kim So Yeon has no ability to run her own business, so I will be satisfied to be the owner of Myo Yeon Gak in the show.

How did you slip into the role of a lady who is courting someone? Any past experiences which helped you become Ryu Hong Joo?

Kim So Yeon: I was a bit worried at first, but as I read the script, I realized how specific and lively the characters were expressed by our writer, making it less difficult to be Ryu Hong Joo. It was very fun filming the scene where I court Lee Yeon with hilarious lines.

The global audiences’ response to your recent appearances has been majorly positive. How do you feel about receiving so much love?

Kim So Yeon: I believe the opportunities were given to me thanks to all the love that I receive. That is how I got the chance to perform this character. I will work even harder to reciprocate that love!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 star Kim Bum talks love line for Lee Rang, fan support in India