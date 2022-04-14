EXCLUSIVE: Rocket Punch talks ‘CHIQUITA’, IU & Taeyeon song covers, tourist recommendations in South Korea

The magic of colours! A rainbow filled story of six girls who take the bright and vibrant concept to the next level by adding a dash of their dynamic personalities and unhindered talent. Girl group Rocket Punch has set themselves apart with a concept that is so very relatable that you might just find yourself hopping on the trend with them.

Entering the K-pop realm on August 7, 2019 with the title track ‘BIM BAM BUM’ and visuals that would soon pull you in, they’ve been distinct and direct about their individuality. Yeonhee, Juri, Suyun, Yunkyoung, Sohee and Dahyun are about to pack another punch!

With 3 mini-albums already under their belt, the six-member group has now released their fourth, continuing on to the next powerful record with title track ‘CHIQUITA’. The music video is another multi-colored wonder where confidence just oozes from the girls who are out to be themselves and live in the moment.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the stars talked about their album, the changes they have experienced since debuting 2.5 years ago and their future plans!

Congratulations on the release of your fourth mini-album. Please tell us your feelings about it.

Juri: Yes! We’re finally back after 9 months and as Ketchy had waited for a long time, we worked hard so we can show our growth and new charms! I’m the happiest when we can do activities along with Ketchy!



Yeonhee: As we returned after a long time, we’re enjoying all the activities we have this time around. I'm so happy to be Rocket Punch who is with Ketchy on the stage!

What can you tell us about ‘CHIQUITA'? How did you decide on the concept of the song and the music video?

Yeonhee: Just as how the lyric in our title song ‘CHIQUITA’ goes like ‘I want to do and enjoy things my way’, this song’s specialty is the lyric that shows one’s confidence, it also has an addictive melody that will make you enjoy it! The music video shows how we break out of a mirror, room, and frame to grow!

It's already been over 2 and a half years since Rocket Punch's debut. What do you think has changed so far since your rookie days?

Suyun: If we compare to the Rocket Punch before, we certainly have grown in terms of musicality and artistically. Before, we didn’t know how to express ourselves and to show our good points through our music like we do now. Now the members and the company have discussions and we prepare so much to express ourselves more.

Yunkyoung: When I see myself on the stage, I think that there are many differences! When we first debuted, it was the first time for me to do everything down to using in-ears and mics so it was awkward, but now the way I always check all the things I need and confirm things with manager and staff seems to be more natural.

Rocket Punch carries a very distinct sound in all the music released. What would you say is the defining music type of the group?

Sohee: I think we’re singing songs with genres and concepts that can’t be described with one word. As we’ve shown various looks and colors through Color Collection so far, we can pull off even more various genres. One thing I’m sure of is that we’re doing a bright dance song that is full of energy.

Dahyun: Up until now Rocket Punch’s title songs have all been bright and exciting songs that all of us can enjoy on stage. I hope that everyone can gain energy by watching us.

If each member had to name the next album of Rocket Punch, what color would you choose and why?

Yeonhee: Personally, instead of colors I’d like to try using seasons like Spring or Summer!

Sohee: After all the members are of age, I’d like to try Gold Punch. I want to try releasing a song with an elegant concept after we’ve matured.

As Rocket Punch, what do you think you are ready to try next?

Suyun: We’re holding an offline fanmeeting soon, and if we can finally have all offline performances back, I want to have a concert and perform abroad as soon as possible.

Dahyun: I hope that the condition gets better soon so we can go on a global tour!

With the ongoing spread of the pandemic, how are you staying motivated? Do you miss being able to see your fans frequently?

Juri: It’s such a pity and I really miss (meeting fans). It feels so different because we can’t show our performances directly. But even in this kind of situation I will try my best to cheer up so I can give energy to our fans and everyone!

Yunkyoung: We can’t meet our fans starting from our 2nd album, so it’s such a pity, but it’s an inevitable thing because the reason for us not meeting is for everyone’s health. And I try to think positively as we can talk even a little bit with our Ketchys abroad through video call fansign, but I still hope the situation gets better so I can meet more Ketchys!

Have you picked up any hobbies recently? Or is there something new you'd like to learn?

Juri: Yes! My hobby is Korean drama! I recently watched ‘Juvenile Justice’ and it’s really fun to learn how the main character speaks and show it to the members and the thing I want to learn is English!

Dahyun: Nowadays I’m into taking selfies. After taking many pictures, I found out the poses and angles where I look pretty, so it’s fun. Also, I want to learn how to play drums.

What artists are you currently listening to? Who would you like to do a cover of and why?

Yeonhee: IU’s ‘Knee’!

Yunkyoung: Lately I’ve been listening to GFRIEND’s ‘Rough’! I’ve listened to it again after a long time and I keep feeling that it’s such a good song! Also, I’d like to try covering Taeyeon’s ‘All About You’ later.

Tell us about one place in South Korea you’d recommend your international fans to visit, especially the ones in India.

Juri: Yes! Mine’s Hongdae! It’s fun to stroll there and out of all the street foods, the sweet and sour chicken is really delicious so you really should try it!

Yeonhee: There are so many good places in Korea, but I’ll say Busan! Beach! It’s one of the places I’ve never been to but I really want to go there.

Suyun: I’d like to recommend Jeju! I’ve only been there once but it’s a place where many Koreans go to for vacation, there are many good foods, and also wonderful scenery so it’ll be great if you can visit Jeju Island!

Yunkyoung: I want to recommend Busan. The sea in Busan looks so refreshing and aside from me liking beaches, there are also many good foods so it’ll be a great place to create good memories.

Sohee: I want to recommend Jeju Island! It’s an island with fresh air, many mountains, and also beautiful!

Dahyun: I want to recommend Lotte Tower that is located in Jamsil. They have many interesting and delicious things, and it’s also cool because the tower is really high.

