EXCLUSIVE: UP10TION talks ‘Novella’,’Crazy About You’ & sends a message to their younger selves

Music speaks for itself, through imaginative lyricism, boundless beats and a want for relatability. It is in the essence of oneself to express their deepest desires through sounds and the boys of UP10TION have continued to bank on their best abilities to relay the message. Foraying in the world of K-pop in 2015, the boys have come far and ahead, now at the apex of their milestone release.

Their charismatic visuals a definite add on to the emotion-inducing sound that their fans, HONEY10 have been subjected to, the members of the boy group also participated in the creative process of this album, making it another one of their personal releases. On a path to continuously put out redefining and moving music, the 6-track, 10th mini-album, ‘Novella’ with title song ‘Crazy About You’, UP10TION has dealt another heartwarming release.

Joining Pinkvilla for an inquisitive talk, all the way from South Korea, KUHN, KOGYEOL, BIT-TO, SUNYOUL, GYUJIN, HWANHEE and XIAO dish on some new things about each other while getting into the details of their songs.

Congratulations on reaching a milestone with your 10th EP! How does it feel to have come so far? What are your thoughts on releasing this album?

KUHN: This album's title song feels like we're trying it for the first time, so we thought a lot about it. I'm happy that HONEY10 seems to like it.

KOGYEOL: I was very much looking forward to this album because it felt like we were challenging ourselves with a new concept, and I think we were able to promote the album well because many fans liked it.

BIT-TO: First of all, it felt refreshing because we were returning with a new concept, and this album has a different emotional aspect than previously released albums, so I think I tried to show a different side of me. I'm thankful that we were able to show HONEY10 a performance after a long time.

SUNYOUL: I've always been longing for the stage. If I don't work, my daily time feels a little empty, so I think I'm excited and happy about the comeback.

GYUJIN: If UP10TION's cool and sexy appearance has been shown through the previously released albums, I think this concept has never been attempted before because this one shows the sorrows of a heartache after a breakup with a first love. It was a little hard to capture sadness and parting scenes in the music video, but I think I prepared with joy and pride at the thought of showing a new stage to my fans after a long time.

HWANHEE: First of all, I was happy while preparing for the title song 'Crazy About You' because it was really my style. It felt a little awkward at first because we were doing a comeback with a song with a sentimental atmosphere, but I had a lot of fun.

XIAO: I think I prepared the album with the thought of wanting to show our stage and to be on stage as soon as possible. It was always exciting and fun to be on stage, and I was looking forward to this moment every day.



The sound of this album is particularly unique, with the title track taking on a very eccentric but nonetheless sorrowful vibe. What were some of your feelings and inspirations while working on the music?

UP10TION: In the past, UP10TION has shown strong and cool performances, but in this album, it can be said that UP10TION's mature and sentimental appearance was captured. We were looking forward to showing a new side of UP10TION that we haven't shown before, and we prepared really hard. In particular, while working on this title song, we studied how emotions are portrayed while watching sad movies or dramas, and we tried to express them on stage inspired by the emotions we felt at that time. As there have been many changes in the performance, we paid a lot of attention to show delicate emotions in the performance.



Since all 6 songs are created with the help of UP10TION members, what is one song each member finds the most impressive and why?

KUHN: I like the title song, ‘Crazy About You’ the most.

KOGYEOL: Mine is ‘incredible’. The song is good.

BIT-TO: Personally, I like the title song ‘Crazy About You’ the most. It's a style of song that I wanted to try.

SUNYOUL: I love all the songs in our album.

GYUJIN: It's ‘SAD ENDING’! I'm so thankful that I was able to capture my voice in this song. The atmosphere of the song is so good!

HWANHEE: Of course, I like the title track, ‘Crazy About You’, but I'm hooked on the title. I wanted to come back with this concept!

XIAO: I like ‘FALL’. It’s not because I made the song, but I'm into band music these days, so I wanted to make band music and put it in our album. It's a song that I usually listen to because the voices of the members match well and it suits the concept of this album.



Your title track reads, ‘Crazy About You’. According to the members, what does it mean to be crazy about someone?

KUHN: In my opinion, "crazy" is when you can’t stop thinking about something!

KOGYEOL: Going crazy about something and digging into it. I think it's the same as going crazy for someone.

BIT-TO: I think it’s when I'm in a state where I can't concentrate enough to care about anything else because I’m focusing on someone.

SUNYOUL: I don't know because I've never been crazy about someone yet, but maybe it could be like an obsession?

GYUJIN: I think it means that I'm crazy about HONEY10. Unconditional love. I can say that I'm crazy about HONEY10.

HWANHEE: Being crazy about someone is when you can only see that person and fall in love with that person.

XIAO: Going crazy for someone seems to be a state where you only think about that person and want to be with that person all day long, and you don't even know how time passes even if you're with that person.



The album has tracks that detail out a sort of sad ending to a hopeful love story. What does UP10TION think a happy ending looks like? Be it in love or in life?

KUHN: If I did my best to love, I think it's all a happy ending no matter what the end is.

KOGYEOL: I think a happy ending is to smile with HONEY10 for the rest of my life.

BIT-TO: I think a happy ending is smiling all my life with HONEY10.

SUNYOUL: For me, a happy ending seems to be an ongoing state without an end.

GYUJIN: I think it’s when I'm living my life to the fullest!

HWANHEE: I'm not going to have a happy ending, but a never ending! HONEY10, I love you!

XIAO: Happy ending will vary depending on who accepts it.



Since the album is called ‘Novella’, is any member fond of reading books? If yes, what are some of your favourite ones? If not, what other activities do you prefer?

KUHN: I like ‘Harry Potter’.

KOGYEOL: I like our new album. It comes out like a book, so I think you’ll be able to tell the story.

BIT-TO: I like ‘La vie, en gros’. I remember having a lot of fun reading it.

SUNYOUL: I like bestsellers. Bestsellers seem to offer more than average fun.

GYUJIN: It's ‘The Old Man and the Sea’!

HWANHEE: I don't really read books but... I like ‘Dollar Gut Dream Department Store’!

XIAO: Originally, I don't read books well, but I recently read a book called ‘Wordplay’ because I wanted to know how to speak and express my opinion properly, and I received a lot of help in how to convey my opinion properly.



If there was one thing you could tell your younger selves, what would that be?

KUHN: You will grow up as an adult that is loved from a child who is loved.

KOGYEOL: You'll be happy.

BIT-TO: Whatever you do, work harder.

SUNYOUL: I want to tell you to start working a little earlier.

GYUJIN: I want to tell him that he should always be diligent and work hard in everything.

HWANHEE: Work harder, HWANHEE! Let's do our best little by little to make a cool performance so that we don't always feel disappointed!

XIAO: You can do it, XIAO!



What is something that you learned about the other member that has shocked you to this day?

KUHN: They are cuter than I thought.

KOGYEOL: GYUJIN's sense of humor?

BIT-TO: To tell you one thing, KOGYEOL sings better than I thought.

SUNYOUL: I don't think we've known each other for too long, but we've known each other for too long.

GYUJIN: I feel that they’re not the same members I knew in the past because they have grown and matured in many aspects.

HWANHEE: GYUJIN is my brother.

XIAO: As always, it's fun to be together.



As you slowly approach 7 years since your debut, what does the path ahead for UP10TION look like? Do you have any plans to visit India?

KUHN: I think we will be showing our best as we work together. If the situation gets better, I really want to visit India and meet fans.

KOGYEOL: I want to remain as a group that people want to continue to see. If I have a chance, I'd like to visit India!

BIT-TO: I want to show my fans my activities as a singer that I am not ashamed of. If I have a chance, I would like to visit India and make good memories!

SUNYOUL: I think it's going to be with the fans. I want to meet our fans in India.

GYUJIN: I want to show activities that can be known to more people! I want to meet Indian fans, too!

HWANHEE: I want to continue forward happily without worrying. I think it would be great to visit India!

XIAO: I hope I can grow and be healthy without any problems! I think it'd be nice if we could visit India and meet the fans and show them the performance.



Please share a message for HONEY10 in India and around the world.

KUHN: HONEY10 in India! Happy New Year in 2022 and thank you for always loving us.

KOGYEOL: HONEY10, I'll make you smile more this year. I like you a lot!

BIT-TO: HONEY10! Happy New Year and I hope you're always happy!

SUNYOUL: Please stay with UP10TION in 2022.

GYUJIN: HONEY10, please continue to take good care of us! We'll show you more diverse and cool sides of us! Thank you always.

HWANHEE: Our HONEY10! Stay healthy, don't get sick, and I hope not only HONEY10 but also all the people around you are happy. Thank you always and I love you!

XIAO: HONEY10, you know health is the best, right? Always eat well and don't get sick! Thank you for always waiting and I hope you have a good time with us this year! Thank you, HONEY10!



They also shared a sweet video message for their fans. Watch below.

