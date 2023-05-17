EXCLUSIVE: Will Indian K-pop idol Aria from X:IN act in K-dramas? Star spills beans in new interview

Aria, hailing from Kerala, India debuted with the girl group X:IN alongside four other members, just over a month ago, and is already making the headlines. Aria has gelled well with namely Roa, Chi.U, E.Sha, and Nova, who each come from their own singing and/or dancing backgrounds. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old actor turned rapper took to the stage on her birthday for a pre-debut performance, calling it a moment she will ‘remember for the rest of my life’.

Aria about her future acting plans

During our chat with the X:IN member, we asked her about her childhood acting roles in South Indian projects which first introduced her to the entertainment industry. Following a break for completing her studies, Aria then got interested in K-pop and decided to become an idol herself. However, does she have any plans of acting in K-dramas, now that they are reaching new heights of fame every day?

“Well, there have been talks about it in the company, so if we actually happen to get an offer, then definitely.”

We checked if their being in talks meant a project could be lined up soon and the ‘Keeping The Fire’ singer remained tight-lipped, sneaking in a giggle and raising our curiosity. She only went on to pique our interest further by saying, “I don't know when, if it happens, but if it ever happens then yeah, it's gonna be amazing, but I don't really know when it's gonna happen though.”

Does Aria want to return to Indian films someday?

We also asked if the maknae of X:IN wishes to go back to her roots of working in Indian films and the star was just as unfazed and hopeful. “I mean, if, as I said before, if I actually get a really good opportunity and, after talking to the company, if everything goes well, maybe, it's always open, I'm down for it.”

It is no wonder that Aria has captured the hearts and minds of countless fans who have found themselves in awe of her beauty and her on-stage charisma which only further transforms into a confident individual off it. Her full interview with Pinkvilla is out now!



