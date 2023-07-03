EXCLUSIVE: YouTuber turned singer J.Fla talks viral Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You cover, pursuing music, and more

“When you are in love with someone, you can’t give up on that person you dearly love just because it is too hard or too tough to carry on. Can you? Music was, for me, the one thing that I dearly loved, and I just couldn’t let it go”, says J.Fla. With an impressive following of over 19 million across multiple platforms, YouTube cover artist turned singer J.Fla has decided to explore new horizons. Embarking on a solo journey, she released her first full-length album, forging a bright future ahead with sentimental tracks that delve into her innermost emotions.

About J.Fla

The young singer started off on YouTube by sharing covers of popular English songs in her unique voice which received love from many. From international stars like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Sia, and more, to South Korean sensation BTS, J.Fla has excelled in numerous covers on her YouTube channel, amassing a subscriber count of over 17.6 million. Achieving this feat hasn't been easy, but J.Fla has drawn inspiration from the overwhelming love she has received thus far. Taking her ambitions to the next level, she has now released her official album titled Burn The Flower, accompanied by a music video for the lead track Invisible Me. The video, shot at a secluded beach, aims to capture the heartfelt emotions conveyed in the song's lyrics, with the singer herself delivering her vocals in a simple yet powerful manner

J.Fla interview

Speaking to us via an exclusive chat, J.Fla touched on multiple aspects of giving a new direction to her career and challenging herself. Here’s a deep dive into her music and fulfilling a dream.

How and why did you decide to pursue music?

When I started music I had lots of obstacles and difficulties and wanted to share those experiences with my fans. I usually don’t talk about negative things, so I thought of sharing it through music.

What are some artists who inspired you during your early days as a singer?

Lots of artists gave me inspiration. Since there are so many amazing artists, I was probably inspired without me even knowing. But if I have to pick, I would say Freddie Mercury. I listen to his music every November 24th saying ‘If Freddie Mercury was still alive, we would’ve had more masterpieces!’

Please introduce your album and its theme to us.

This album includes my real episodes and thoughts, and even though you're listening to the song, I hope you can visualize the album. I tried to be very expressive with the arrangement to set the mood and included diverse genres to challenge myself.

Deciding a tracklist, especially one for your first release, is a crucial step that has often troubled many. How was your experience and did it come any easily to you?

Advertisement

This release seems like a dream, I actually dreamt of releasing a song. These experiences are a bit late for me so I’m enjoying every bit of it. The most challenging part was that since I couldn’t upload my Youtube videos and work on the album at the same time, I felt sorry towards my fans. Which was why I worked harder and when I saw the finished tracklist, I felt like a bird. I was so happy that I could fly. Not everyone can be satisfied but hoping that at least one can be satisfied.

The songs on your album all seem to have a story that you’re wishing to convey. Is that a conscious effort? What are some other stories you wish to tell in the future?

Yes, because I don’t talk about my thoughts publicly. I’m not much of a speaker and I think that my words can be healing to someone but can also be hurting to someone. Which is why I have the most difficulty when I work on my lyrics. I have to think about what works beautifully lyrically together. So I wanna express my thoughts and stories through music! I already have plans for what I wanna talk about in the future. The music in the future will be way beyond imagination.

We watched the music video for your title track ‘Invisible Me’ sees you on an empty beach. How easy or difficult was it to get the shots and could you share any behind-the-scenes anecdotes?

The wind and the waves were stronger than we thought, so my clothes and hair got drenched and it was hard work. As I was walking on the beach one of my feet got stuck in the sand and as someone who has aquaphobia, I just froze up and my face was just really funny. Everyone made fun of me, it was nothing serious.

As a YouTube first and then a singer, how do you differentiate your two lives, or have they always been just two pages in your book, connected in essence?

Youtuber, singer, and songwriter. I think these three are all connected with music. I've written songs for other artists and sung other artists’ songs on Youtube. Now it’s my turn to sing my own song.

Advertisement

You’ve got a whopping 17.6 million YouTube subscribers. What has the journey been like for you? Could you sum it up in one word or one sentence?

Found an oasis walking in the desert.

After covering so many songs in the past, what has been your favorite one and your most difficult one?

I’m glad people like my covers, my favorite cover song is ‘Shape of you’ and the hardest I would have to say was ‘Lose Yourself’.

What message would you like to give to any new fans who were introduced to your music with this release?

Oh wow, the word ‘new fans’ makes my heart beat. In ‘Invisible Me’ there is a line- ‘Would you please look at me? I’m still here Crystal clear it will become only if you could’, I hope I show the crystal clear side of me through this album. Would you join me? I’ll show you my aurora.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: HeartBeat star, 2PM’s Taecyeon dishes on cameo as Ocean Park in XO, Kitty