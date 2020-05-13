Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree & Abhimanyu Dassani REVEALS if she regrets leaving stardom for family

Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dassani double up the fun in their FIRST chat EVER for Pinkvilla's Dear Mom. The veteran superstar told us if she regrets leaving her stardom for family back then.

Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dassani double up the fun in their FIRST chat EVER for Pinkvilla's Dear Mom. Their hilarious banter ranges from their bonding to him being a voracious eater as a kid. The veteran superstar actress also discussed about leaving stardom for her family, making a comeback to films and more. In the second segment, they talk about Abhimanyu's girlfriends, marriage and trolls. It is no secret that Bhagyashree was a bigger star when Maine Pyaar Kiya released. Was leaving stardom a tough decision then?

To this, the gorgeous actress replied, "Yes, and no. A tough call because by then I had realised that I do enjoy acting and I was like I wish I had the possibility of managing both. But no, because he just took over my life. My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him."

She also confessed that she would be making her comeback soon enough and we have her daughter and son to thank that for. "Yes, of course. I am reading a couple of scripts. I have already started working." Abhimanyu added that he had been convincing her for two years to get back to acting. "I have been convincing her for the last two years. After I signed Mard, I was like 'mom, let this film come out, I need you to come out and do movies and enjoy yourself'. I am glad she is on the same page as me. The world has opened up so much. It will be amazing to see her back in action."

Bhagyashree butted in, "When the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around, but now that he is working and knows how it feels, so he wants me to get back."

Was it Abhimanyu who finally motivated you to make a comeback? "Honestly, it was my daughter who started it. Soon after that, the siblings had this discussion where they decided they had to start forcing me to get back to acting."

Were you shocked when Abhimanyu first said he wanted to be an actor? Bhagyashree exclaimed, "Yes! He was excellent at his studies, he was very good with numbers. So, I was like why did he want to be an actor because it does take a lot of sacrifices and hard work and especially now with the competition being so high."

Abhimanyu added, "I was a little sad then that no one is supporting me, even my family isn't supporting me. But then I worked ten times harder to prove them wrong. Now, when I look back, I feel I realise why they were telling me not to get into this line. You are constantly facing rejection on a daily basis, to have that mental stability and thick skin, go on day in and out with it, it is a different ball game. So, today, when if someone from my family decides to join, I will also tell them to think twice."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×