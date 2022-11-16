Drishyam 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

Ajay Devgn , Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna team up on the sequel to the 2015 thriller, Drishyam , which is all set for a theatrical release on November 18. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, was certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run-time of 2 hours 22 minutes (142 minutes). It is seeing a reasonably wide release with showcasing concentrated majorly towards the multiplexes across the country.

According to early trends, Drishyam 2 is releasing on 3300 screens (Approx. 2300 properties), and this count might increase closer to the release based on the response in advance booking for this thriller. The full-fledged pre-bookings opened on Sunday morning and the film is seeing consistent movement since then, though the most important two days will be Wednesday and Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, the film has sold 39,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – and this is among the highest advance that a film has clocked in the post-pandemic world. To put things to perspective, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had sold around 33,000 tickets in the three chains around Wednesday noon and Drishyam might have surpassed that comfortably by Tuesday late night.

The difference between Drishyam and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would lie in the movement on the last 2 days, as being an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the latter had very good movement on Thursday. Drishyam on the other hand is a thriller and hence, the last-day push might be limited due to the appeal in the audience. Yet, the final results will be very good as we anticipate Drishyam 2 to clock better advance than many films like Samrat Prithviraj (42,000), Shamshera (48,000), Jugg Jugg Jeeyo (57,000), Gangubai (56,000), Vikram Vedha (60,000) and Laal Singh Chaddha (63,000) to name some. At worst, it should be targeting to be the third biggest advance of the year for a Hindi film after Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the national chains.

Drishyam 2 opening day expectation

Drishyam 2 should be headed at a final advance anywhere between 70,000 to 80,000 tickets in the three chains, which will be a very good result for a film in this genre. The franchise factor has helped the film, as the content of the first part was genuinely appreciated in the metros. The trailer too did the trick and if we go by the advances, the film will be targeting a double-digit plus opening. If the reports of the film are in its favor, Drishyam 2 can push itself towards the Rs 12 crore mark, but all these figures would heavily depend on the on-the-day walk-in audience. A double-digit opening will put the film in a strong position, as positive talk from thereon will push it to clock a very good opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore. But these are all factors dependent on the walk-in audience on the release date and word of mouth.

The campaign of Drishyam 2 followed the more is less approach, with the team banking big on the trailer appreciation and brand recall value. It would be interesting to see how the film tracks in the opening day, but we are looking at a double-digit start. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.