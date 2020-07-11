EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan on spending lockdown with Aaradhya: Today's kids understand things better

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan opened up on why he is not paranoid about the entire COVID 19 and lockdown situation. He also opened up on spending time with his family and child.

Abhishek Bachchan is happy with all the love that has been pouring his way with Breathe: Into The Shadows being live on Amazon Prime from July 10. The response so far has been mixed but his performance has been noticed. In an exclusive chat during the promotions, we asked Abhishek on how has the lockdown been so far and if it was difficult to make Aaradhya understand why it was much needed. To this, Abhishek quipped, "I think today’s children are a lot more advanced and intelligent than what we were at their age. So the grasp of what is happening is a lot more. Woh aapko samjha denge, you don’t need to explain anything to them."

Abhishek elaborated, "The lockdown has been fine, it is what it is. You can’t do anything. I think the silver lining is that you get to spend time with the family which is something in our household it hardly happens because everyone is shooting. So it was nice to spend time with them. We have to follow the rules, we have been always good at it. I want to look at the brighter side. Yes the times have been testing but I got to spend time with my parents [Amitabh Bachchan and ], my wife [ ], and my child, so I am happy about that."

When asked if he was paranoid about the situation, Abhishek shared, "I think the attitude we must have is that do the best you can to be safe and if there is a condition and unluckily you do manage to contract the virus, take corrective measures immediately. I was very practical about it. I have all the checks and balances in place. We have thorough sanitisation that takes place while anyone enters or leaves the house, keeping the surfaces clean, being as hygienic as possible. I have two aged parents at home, I have an 8-year-old daughter, so all sensitive age groups around my house but no I was not paranoid. If anything, I was prepared."

