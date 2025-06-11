EXCLUSIVE: After King, Is Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Mythri? Here’s the real truth

Over the last few days, there have been several reports on the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Mythri Production on a mega-budget entertainer, designed for the big screen. There’s also speculation about the probable directors for the film, with names like Sukumar coming in the forefront. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that there is no truth to these reports, and Shah Rukh Khan is not teaming up with Mythri Production any time soon.

A source close to the actor confirms, “Shah Rukh Khan is presently focusing and putting all his energies on King. He will take a call on his next after King by the end of this year. He has not done any meeting with Mythri, so the matter of greenlighting a script doesn’t even come into the picture.” The source further informed that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for King till the first quarter of 2026, and will start the process of locking his next towards the end of 2025.

“There are multiple scripts, multiple films that have been offered, and SRK will take a call on his next towards the end of 2025. Interestingly, none of them are by Mythri,” the source adds. However, as mentioned above, the energies are presently invested in King. "The Siddharth Anand directorial is being mounted on a humongous scale, with Shah Rukh Khan flexing his aura in the larger-than-life avatar like never before. As a gangster, the audience would get to see the swag he carried as Don, but this time in a much massier way,” the source concludes.

Talking of King, the film rides on a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.