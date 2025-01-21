EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar gives an update on OMG 3, Superhero Film & Rowdy Rathore 2

The Republic Day 2025 weekend will see the release of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-led Sky Force, and the duo is all busy promoting the aerial actioner in the best possible way. Earlier in the week, Akshay and Veer got into a conversation with Pinkvilla to discuss Sky Force and promised to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Force Officers through the film. Through the conversation, Akshay Kumar opened up about his upcoming films, including sequel to OMG: Oh My God and Rowdy Rathore.

Talking about OMG 3, Akshay Kumar said, “I will try and crack the script for OMG 3 soon. The last part released just a year and a half back, but the attempts are on for OMG 3.” The Khiladi was also questioned about the possibilities of featuring in a superhero film, and the actor was open to feature in the same provided he comes across the right script.

“What kind of superhero you want me to me? The one who can fly or the one who can run? Let me try to find a superhero film, and if I get something nice, I will do it for sure.” In the last few years, there has been a strong demand from all Akshay Kumar fans to see their hero in the sequel to 2012-blockbuster, Rowdy Rathore. Addressing the query, he shared, “There is no movement on Rowdy Rathore 2 right now, but if its in the pipeline, I will definitely inform everyone about it.”

