EXCLUSIVE: After RRR, Ajay Devgn choses KGF 2 for Runway 34 trailer 2; Makers tie up with cinema halls

In March, Ajay Devgn unveiled the theatrical trailer of his edge of the seat drama, Runway 34 and attached the same to the prints of RRR. The actor, who is also producing and directing the film, had devised a plan with his team to ensure that Runway 34 get’s an optimum screening among the cine going audience and imprint the Eid 2022 release date in their mind. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Devgn is all set to launch the second theatrical trailer of Runway 34.

“The second trailer of Runway 34 will be launched amidst fanfare at a grand event in Delhi on April 11. Just three days after its release, the same trailer will be screened in cinema halls along with KGF: Chapter 2. The makers had this plan with them ready long before to reach out to a wide section of audience across the globe. For KGF 2, they have tied up directly with the national chains to screen the trailer,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the first trailer was more of a medium to establish the characters and their traits, the second trailer will give an insight into the intriguing world of Runway 34. The film features Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. It’s gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29, with Eid expected to fall on May 3, 2022.

The first teaser was launched by Salman Khan on social media, who asked all his fans to watch this Ajay Devgn saga on Eid. According to the source, the promotion of Runway 34 will be in unstoppable mode from April 11, until the release with Ajay Devgn visiting multiple cities, reality shows and also completing the routine round of interviews. So well, let the countdown begin.

