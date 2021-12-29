EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn called Salman Khan before announcing Runway 34 release date; Here's why

The pandemic has caused many producers to reshuffle their release date, leading to panic and stress for many. While some like Rohit Shetty are considerate enough to mutually discuss with other producers before coming to a decision, there are those like Sajid Nadiadwala who are in a rush to announce. After initially announcing the release date (May 6, 2022) of Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, it was strangely changed (after a couple of days) to an Eid 2022 release (same day Ajay announced his date for Runway 34) leading to a face-off between the two movies on April 29, 2022.

But few are close buddies like producer-actors Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan who prefer to consult each other before announcing their releases. Their last release together was Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar where both danced to the song Po Po.

Says a source close to Salman and Ajay, “Salman and Ajay may not make a show of their close friendship in public but both are always there for each other. Ajay always appears on Bigg Boss shows which Salman hosts to promote his films and their camaraderie is obvious to all. Ajay usually likes a Diwali or Independence Day (August) or other holidays for his releases. Everyone knows that Eid is a date specially reserved for Salman but this time there were no big releases on April 29, 2022. Ajay called up Salman and asked him if he had any releases on Eid – especially Tiger 3 which is on the verge of completion. T3 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Salman said it looked unlikely that he would have any Eid releases next year. So, Ajay checked with him before announcing Runway 34’s release date for Eid. If a Salman Khan movie was coming on April 29, there was no way that Ajay would have released Runway 34 on the same day because for the two actors’ friendship is more important.”

The source adds that some people were worried that Salman Khan also plans to release Tiger 3 on the same day but the super star himself recently announced on his birthday that the movie will be released on Christmas. “Interestingly, Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala are close friends too. One wonders if Sajid wanted the Eid date and having heard from Salman that Ajay was planning the same date, changed his too, as Eid is a massive weekend date for a release? With the pandemic many producers are having to push back their films. If only other actors and producers would learn from Ajay and Salman and consult each other before announcing their release dates too, it would make everything so much better for the film industry.”

Runway 34 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. In the second week of December this year, Ajay Devgn formally announced the completion of the movie. He shot the first schedule and a major chunk of the aviation thriller at Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, where a huge set of an airport was constructed last December. Initially titled Mayday (Ajay announced the change in title in November), the subject is said to be inspired from a real-life incident that took place a few years ago when a flight from a Middle-Eastern city, got diverted to Trivandrum because of poor visibility and the pilot had to make a May Day call. Ajay and Rakul Preet play pilots in the nail-biting drama, while Boman Irani enacts the role of the owner of an airlines company.

