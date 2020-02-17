EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to play ATF Chairman MS Bitta in biopic?

Reliance Entertainment has been planning a biopic on the life of Anti Terrorist Front chairman MS Bitta. For the same project, they have now approached Akshay Kumar to step in for the lead role.

Love Aaj Kal might not have worked wonders for Reliance Entertainment, but the production house has already made two major announcements. One of them happens to be a biopic on the life of celebrated bravehart MS Bitta. Maninderjeet Singh Bitta is the chairman of the All India Anti Terrorist Front and the makers have bought the rights to make a film on his life stories.

Now, they have offered the biopic to . Says a source, "The producers share an extremely fond relationship with Akshay who's also part of their next big film Sooryavanshi. When they were in talks with Bitta for his biopic, Akshay was their first choice. Akshay is known to back such films with a patriotic and nationalistic feel to it. So he was their immediate pick when they were discussing who to approach for the story."

Akki, too has showed keen interest in the project. "He has studied the life of MS Bitta and has really liked the script. He hasn't given them a nod but is in the process of doing so. The team is planning to mount the film on a huge scale and keep several episodes from his life. They are also planning a meeting between Akshay and Bitta soon." Akshay, on the other hand, has several films lined up already. While Sooryavanshi releases end March and Laxmmi Bomb hits screens on Eid, he has Prithviraj Chauhan's biopic and Bell Bottom in the pipeline. Apart from these, he also has a special role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. But given that the Khiladi Kumar finishes projects in lightning speed, it won't be too long a wait for the producers of the bioppic, in case he green lights it!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More