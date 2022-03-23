Exclusive: Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan hospitalised in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather and architect, Narendra Nath Razdan's health has been a cause of concern for Bhatt family. He was rushed to the hospital after he fell ill. It's been five days that he has been hospitalized. Currently, daughter Soni Razdan and granddaughter Shaheen are by his side at the hospital. The cause is yet to be ascertained. Sources say that his immunity has become very low. A source close to the Bhatts revealed, "Soni Razdan's father was taken to H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai."

Bhatts celebrated his 93rd birthday last year in June. On his special day, last year, the Bhatt family held a small get-together at their home and also shared a glimpse of the happy celebration for all their fans on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Brahmastra at Varanasi Ghats. Alia and Ranbir are in constant touch with the family for his health updates.

We wish Alia and Shaheen's grandfather a speedy recovery.