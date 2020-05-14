EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt's Raazi co star Jaideep Ahlawat REVEALS qualities that make her an amazing performer
It was on May 11, 2018, when Meghna Gulzar's ambitious project Raazi released. Based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel, Calling Sehmat, Alia Bhatt gave a soul-stirring performance that is talked about even two years later. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Soni Razdan, the spy thriller turned out to be a massive hit at the box-office as well. Moreover, Jaideep Ahlawat also got time to shine in the spotlight with his stellar supporting act as RAW officer Khalid Mir.
Given how it's been two years since Raazi released, in an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Jaideep about his working experience with Alia. Ahlawat was all praises for his co-star as he shared, "I think we all know that... we remember Alia from her first film which was Student of the Year and we have seen her growing with every film. Highway, Dear Zindagi and all these great films like Raazi. She's given some amazing performances. Of course, she's a very hardworking actor. Moreover, she's very pure. The honesty comes from within her."
"Speaking specifically about Raazi, even if its 10 or 15 rehearsals, she's ready for it. Until she doesn't feel that the shot is right, she keeps saying, 'Ek baar aur kare kya? Ek baar aur kare kya?' That's a good thing. She understands her craft and process and is into it with all heart and soul. That's the reason why she is doing so great," the 42-year-old actor added.
What did you think of Alia Bhatt's performance in Raazi? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, Jaideep will next be seen as the lead act in Paatal Lok, which is slated to release on May 15, 2020.
