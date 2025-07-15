Kabir Bedi on his sensational romance with Parveen Babi: 'I had a home and I wanted to start my life again with her there'

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi’s infamous relationship makes for one of the most interesting chapters of Bollywood. Though they did not date for a long time, there are several stories about them. In a recent interview, the veteran actor revealed how the late actress struggled with her mental health, and despite offering help, she refused.

Kabir Bedi on trying to help Parveen Babi with her mental illness

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Kabir Bedi stated that Parveen Babi’s biggest fear was that if people got to know about her mental instability in the industry, then she would not get any work. These two got together after the actor’s separation from his wife, Protima Gauri, and her relationship with Danny Denzongpa ended. It was during their relationship that Bedi came to know about Babi’s mental health.

Kabir further stated that Parveen had accompanied him to London when he left India. The actor wanted to start a new life with her there and wanted her to sort out her treatment there. But she did not want any doctor to know about her condition.

Kabir Bedi was a well-known name not just in Bollywood but also in Europe after his role as Sandokan. He further added that Parveen has even thought of leaving the film industry and staying with him. But Parveen did not like the pressure the actor was putting on her for the treatment, and she returned to India.

It was the same time when her film Amar Akbar Anthony was released, and she had started getting work in the Hindi film industry again.

Was Parveen Babi insecure of Kabir Bedi’s stardom in Europe?

Responding to this question, Kabir Bedi replied, “This is true because she was the bigger star in India, and I was the star in Europe. People were not giving her the respect that she was getting in India.”

Parveen Babi’s condition worsened in the end, and she passed away in 2005. She was 50 years old when she breathed her last, and her remains were found 3 days after her passing.

