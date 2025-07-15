Not Rajnikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj found Nagarjuna Akkineni harder to convince for Coolie instead: 'It was tough but…’

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting big screens, director Lokesh Kanagaraj was spotted in an interview, revealing how he found it harder to convince Nagarjuna Akkineni for the film than Rajinikanth.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on convincing Nagarjuna Akkineni for Coolie

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “Nagarjuna once asked me, how did I convince Rajini sir for Coolie. That is when I told him that was easy for me, convincing you was harder.”

The director continued, “Nag sir is playing the antagonist in the film. He has never done it before. I could see sir enjoying himself because good characters have certain boundaries, you have to walk the right path. When it comes to a baddie, you could do whatever you want, breaking the barriers.”

Lokesh revealed Nagarjuna's struggle with using profanity, noting the actor's four-decade-long career free of such language. Additionally, the Kuberaa actor is waiting for his family to see the movie and react to his performance.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language action flick starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is said to revolve around a harbour and the labourers, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao playing key roles.

Apart from the veteran stars, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the movie. Moreover, an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and more are also part of the movie.

In the recent interview itself, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Coolie’s trailer will be released on August 2, 2025. The director does not want to reveal much about the plot ahead of its release.

Interestingly, the director initially pitched a fantasy movie to Rajinikanth, which the superstar also liked. However, Lokesh decided it would be better to go ahead with a venture like Coolie instead.

Coming to Loki’s professional front, he is next directing the Karthi starrer Kaithi 2. The sequel flick would be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), and afterwards, he would join hands with Aamir Khan for a superhero venture.

