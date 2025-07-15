Not Netflix or Prime Video, Shanmugha Pandian’s action film Padai Thalaivan is releasing on this OTT platform

Padai Thalaivan hit the big screens on June 13, 2025. The film is based on a true story and celebrates the unique bonding between a man and an elephant, against the rural backdrop of Odisha. In fact, the film featured a very special AI-generated cameo of the late actor Captain Vijayakanth. The movie is now all set for an OTT release soon.

When and where to watch Padai Thalaivan

Padai Thalaivan will begin streaming on Tentkotta from July 18. However, it won’t be available for viewing by audiences in India and only accessible to those outside the country.

The OTT giant confirmed the same with a post on their X handle. They wrote “One bond. One battle. One wild ride!#ShanmugaPandian's #Padaithalaivan storms in July 18 — with action, heart & Captain #Vijayakanth in a powerful AI cameo!.”

Official trailer and plot of Padai Thalaivan

The storyline of Padai Thalaivan narrates the life of Velu, a mahout renowned for his extreme love and affection for his elephant. One day, a corrupt priest and his men hatch a plan and steal Velu’s elephant, leaving him in dismay.

Things begin to turn upside down in Velu’s life, as he already has a lot of debt to his name and used to rent out his pet elephant for various events to earn some money and clear his name.

As Velu begins an uprooting search for his elephant named Manian, he is led to Odisha, where he discovers that the latter is being prepared for a ritual sacrifice by a tribal cult. He decides to transform himself from being just an innocent and naive villager to a brave hero and devises the best way to rescue Manian.

In the process, he also takes it upon himself to rescue the other oppressed villagers who are under the tyrannical rule of the powerful.

Cast and crew of Padai Thalaivan

The film stars Shanmugha Pandian, Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander, Munishkanth, Karudan Ram, Rishi Rithvik, A Venkatesh, Yugi Sethu, and others in key roles.

The late actor Captain Vijayakanth is featured in a special cameo appearance in the movie, made possible with the help of AI.

Padai Thalaivan is written by Parthiban Desingu, while it is directed by U Anbu. Ilaiyaraja has composed the musical score of the movie.

