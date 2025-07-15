Jr NTR, Trivikram Srinivas-led mythological film's announcement delayed due to Ramayana promo? Producer REACTS

Jr NTR will be pulling off a mythological role next in his film with Trivikram Srinivas. With excitement surrounding the project, its producer, Naga Vamsi, recently revealed plans to formally announce it and mentioned that it has now been delayed for a curious reason.

Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas’ film announcement delayed?

Speaking with Gulte recently, producer Naga Vamsi revealed that the spectacular announcement of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana had ended up delaying the previous plans to release a promo for Trivikram Srinivas’s film with Jr NTR.

Recalling the words of the director, Naga Vamsi said, “After watching the Ramayana announcement, Trivikram sir told me, 'we'll take more time and make it bigger than this. The pre-production work is going on now.”

What is Trivikram’s film with Jr NTR about?

The film under consideration has an interesting premise, as it deals with the mythological character of the God of War, Muruga.

A few days ago, Jr. NTR was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where he was seen holding a book on Muruga in his hand. This further fuelled buzz about him pulling off this powerful role in the movie.

Trivikram Srinivas’ film with Venkatesh Daggubati

In other news, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas also has another film in the pipeline starring Venkatesh Daggubati. The movie will have two heroines, Trisha Krishnan and Niddhi Agerwal.

A previous report had suggested that this project would begin filming in August 2025. Further updates on the movie are yet to be shared by the makers.

Jr NTR’s big Bollywood debut with War 2

On the other hand, Jr. NTR is preparing for his big banner Bollywood debut film with War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

The action thriller is set to release on August 14, 2025. It would clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s much-hyped film Coolie.

