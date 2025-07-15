Roti Kapda Aur Makaan actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79, was on ventilator support

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar left for a heavenly abode at the age of 79. He was battling pneumonia and was in a critical condition. Reportedly, Kumar was on a ventilator support in the ICU before his death. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Dheeraj Kumar dies of pneumonia

According to a latest report by Mid-Day, Dheeraj Kumar's family has confirmed that the actor-producer took his last breath this morning, July 15, 2025. Reportedly, the veteran was kept under close observation by doctors at the hospital. He received all necessary medical treatment.

Dheeraj's family earlier issued a statement about his health while requesting prayers for his speedy recovery. The family also urged everyone to respect their privacy during their difficult time.

All about Dheeraj Kumar's work front

Dheeraj Kumar worked in both Hindi and Punjabi films in his career. He played a key role in the 1974 movie Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, which starred late veteran actor Manoj Kumar and actress Zeenat Aman. The actor was also a part of the late actor Dilip Kumar's 1981 film, Kranti.

His other notable works include Raaton Ka Raja, Ranga Khush, Heera Panna, Maang Bharo Sajana, Sharafat Chod Di Maine, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Karm Yudh, Sargam, Purana Mandir, and more.

Dheeraj Kumar's career beginnings and production works

Dheeraj Kumar had begun his career in the showbiz in 1965. He was one of the finalists in a talent show that the late superstar Rajesh Khanna won. Apart from his work in Hindi cinema, the actor acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984.

Dheeraj Kumar was also a producer. He backed television shows like Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and others. He directed Kahan Gaye Woh Log, a television series which aired on DD National in 1986.

The producer last backed Ishq Aaj Kal in 2019, a web series that premiered on ZEE 5.

Kumar was also the owner of a production company, Creative Eye, which he founded in 1986. He served as the chairman and managing director of the company.

