Jurassic World Rebirth hits USD 532 million in 13 days at global box office, Scarlett Johansson's movie continues its glorious run

Gareth Edwards' directorial, Jurassic World: Rebirth has been ruling at the global box office. Written by David Koepp, the Hollywood movie stars Scarlett Johansson, who plays the lead role. Released on July 2, 2025, Jurassic World: Rebirth has earned USD 532 million in 13 days at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth earns USD 532 million worldwide in 13 days

Advertisement

Backed under the banner of Universal Pictures, Jurassic World Rebirth collected USD 232.4 million in domestic markets. As far as international collection is concerned, the Scarlett Johansson starrer recorded a gross business of USD 300.2 million.

The cume worldwide earnings of Jurassic World: Rebirth now stands at USD 532.6 million gross in 13 days.

Particulars Gross Collections Domestic USD 232.4 million International USD 300.2 million Total/Worldwide USD 532.6 million

All you should know about Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth entered the USD 500 million club by the end of its second weekend at the global box office. It is one of the highest grossing films of 2025. The science fiction action thriller is expected to continue its glorious run in theaters in the coming weeks. It is yet to be seen if Gareth Edwards' directorial can touch the USD 1 billion mark globally while reaching the finish line.

Scarlett Johansson's movie is the fourth part of the Jurassic World film series. It is also the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The new release also stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth marks the standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, which was released in 2022. It is competing with Hollywood releases, Superman and F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Roars back in second weekend emerging HIT