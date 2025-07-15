F1: The Movie – Have OTT platforms found their audience theatrically?

The release of F1: The Movie in June 2025 has cemented its status as a transformative force in the film industry, propelling tech giants like Apple and Amazon into the forefront of theatrical filmmaking. With a global box office gross of $301 million in just two weeks, F1 has become Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release, surpassing Napoleon (USD 221 million globally) and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Advertisement

F1’s Global Box Office Surge: Apple’s Biggest Theatrical Hit Yet

In India, the film has earned Rs 55.95 crore net (approximately USD 6.7 million) in its first 12 days, signaling robust market appeal. This success not only underscores the growing influence of tech platforms as active producers but also highlights their ability to back high-concept, star-driven films like F1, which traditional studios increasingly shy away from due to perceived financial risks.

As Apple and Amazon leverage their deep pockets and digital reach, they are poised to redefine commercial cinema, potentially forcing Netflix to reconsider its streaming-only model.

How F1 Performed in India: Box Office Numbers and IMAX Occupancy

F1, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, grossed USD 57 million domestically and USD146.3 million globally in its opening weekend, with USD 60 million from IMAX screens, accounting for 20% of its global total. In India, the film opened with Rs 5.5 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 8.15 crore on Saturday and Sunday, totaling Rs 20.75 crore for the opening weekend.

Advertisement

Despite a weekday dip to Rs 3–4 crore daily, collections stabilized, reaching Rs 39 crore by day eight and Rs 53.20 crore by day 11, with an estimated Rs 2.75 crore on day 12. Strong performances in urban centers like Chennai (32.33% occupancy for English shows on July 2) and Hyderabad (25.25%), with IMAX screenings hitting 70% occupancy and contributing Rs 6.1 crore to the opening weekend, underscore F1’s appeal.

High-concept films like F1, driven by a theatrical brand like Brad Pitt, augur well for the box office at a time when traditional studios like Warner Bros. and Universal are increasingly risk-averse. The film’s USD 200–300 million production budget, paired with USD 50–100 million in marketing, reflects a scale of investment that studios like Paramount or Sony hesitate to undertake for original content, favoring safer franchise bets like Spider-Man or Fast & Furious.

Apple’s USD 3 trillion market cap allows it to absorb such risks, prioritizing brand prestige and subscriber growth over immediate profits. The film’s “A” CinemaScore and 97% audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes suggest it could approach USD 517 million globally, matching Apple’s prior theatrical releases combined. This success validates tech platforms’ ability to fill a gap left by traditional studios, acting as modern-day independent studios with the financial muscle and digital reach to take bold creative risks.

Advertisement

Apple’s strategy with F1 leverages its technological ecosystem, using iPhone 15 Pro cameras for race footage and promotions like haptic trailers and Apple Maps integrations of F1 tracks. This synergy drove ticket sales and enhanced Apple TV+’s visibility, with F1 expected to boost streaming numbers upon its platform release.

Apple’s partnership with Warner Bros., which earned a 7–12% distribution fee, balances risk while maximizing reach. Amazon, through its MGM Studios acquisition, mirrors this approach, committing to 12 theatrical releases annually. Films like No Time to Die and House of Gucci demonstrate Amazon’s intent to blend theatrical buzz with streaming on Amazon Prime, a hybrid model that contrasts with Apple’s selective focus on one or two high-profile films yearly.

The success of F1 highlights a broader industry shift: tech giants are not just disruptors but active shapers of commercial cinema. Their willingness to fund high-concept projects like F1—which combines star power, innovative visuals, and global appeal—positions them as potential successors to the independent studios of the 1990s, like Miramax or New Line, which once championed bold, original films.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional studios, Apple and Amazon can offset theatrical losses with subscription revenue and cross-platform synergies, such as F1’s integration with Apple’s ecosystem. This model could inspire studios to revisit high-concept films, following the lead of tech platforms that prove such risks can yield cultural and financial rewards.

Can Netflix Afford to Stay Streaming-Only? F1 May Force a Rethink

Netflix, with its 277 million global subscribers compared to Apple TV+’s 25–30 million, remains committed to a streaming-only model, with limited theatrical runs for films like Glass Onion or The Irishman aimed at Oscar eligibility rather than box office revenue. However, F1’s performance, including Rs 55.95 crore in India and a projected USD 450–500 million global run, underscores the cultural and marketing impact of theatrical releases.

The film’s appeal to India’s Formula 1 fanbase and non-regular theatergoers, particularly in South India (33.41% occupancy for Tamil shows), highlights the potential of targeted cinema releases. Studies show films with theatrical runs perform better on streaming platforms, a trend Netflix may struggle to ignore as Apple and Amazon gain ground.

Netflix’s cost-efficient model, producing films at USD 50–150 million, avoids the financial risks of F1’s $350 million landing cost. Yet, its reluctance to embrace theaters may limit its ability to create cultural moments, as seen with F1’s USD 28 million IMAX opening weekend globally and Rs 6.1 crore in India.

Advertisement

A shift to theatrical distribution would require Netflix to build a costly infrastructure, potentially clashing with its subscriber-first ethos. However, F1’s success, particularly in markets like India, may pressure Netflix to experiment with wider releases to compete for prestige and audience engagement.

As F1 races toward Rs 100 crore in India and USD 600 million globally, it underscores tech platforms’ growing dominance in Hollywood. Apple and Amazon’s hybrid strategies, blending theatrical buzz with streaming goals, position them as formidable players, potentially guiding commercial cinema’s future.

By backing high-concept films that traditional studios deem too risky, they are carving out a new role as independent-style studios with global reach. For Netflix, F1’s triumph may force a strategic reevaluation, as the box office proves its enduring power to shape cultural and commercial narratives.

ALSO READ: F1 The Movie Box Office: Emerges SUPER HIT in India, Steers toward 100cr