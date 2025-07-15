Does Nayanthara have a secret social media account? Know the TRUTH here

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema. As the diva once completely stayed away from social media, various fake handles emerged under her name. However, as she owns an official handle, the actress’ team confirms that it is her only one.

Nayanthara’s team confirms actress has 1 social media handle

Talking to Times Now, Nayanthara’s team said, “No, she does not. Nayanthara has only one social media account, and that is Instagram.” The actress’ Instagram handle has 10 million followers, and it is the only official social media account she maintains.

Interestingly, on various occasions, many believe the actress to have a handle on X (formerly Twitter); however, in reality, that is a fan account handled by someone else.

The X handle named NayantharaU is operational, with a verified tick, and is mistaken for her official social media account. It even has a follower count of more than 3 million.

Nayanthara’s Instagram

Nayanthara is primarily active on her Instagram, often posting pictures from her personal life. The actress can be seen sharing special moments with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their kids Uyir and Ulag.

On a side note, Nayanthara had made the headlines recently after she dismissed rumors of getting a divorce. In a story post, the Jawaan actress clarified that she is not ending her marriage, despite rumors circulating on the internet suggesting otherwise.

Nayanthara’s upcoming movies

Nayanthara was last seen in a lead role in the movie Test. The sports thriller film, co-starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan, was released directly on Netflix and received mixed reviews.

The actress is next set to appear as the co-lead in Yash's gangster actioner, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is expected to revolve around a cartel based in Goa.

The upcoming movie is being simultaneously made in Kannada and English, and is set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. Apart from Yash and Nayanthara, the film will have Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actress has a list of films, including Chiranjeevi's starrer Mega157, Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2, Rakkayie, and Mammootty-Mohanlal’s MMMN (Patriot), among others.

