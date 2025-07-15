Top 5 Hindi OTT shows based on real-life events: Scam 1992 to The Railway Men

There have been several web series and shows released on OTT in recent years. The web series, ranging from crime thrillers to romantic dramas, are available on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE 5, and Amazon Prime Video. Today, we have curated a list of the top 5 Hindi OTT shows based on real-life events that you should definitely watch.

Advertisement

Top 5 real-life events-based Hindi OTT shows that you can watch



1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Run time: 42 to 60 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Starring Pratik Gandhi as the main lead, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was released in 2020. It ran for one season, having 10 episodes. It is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam, which also involved Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker.

The biographical financial thriller series traces Mehta's life journey from a middle-class background to becoming the "Big Bull" of the stock market and then his subsequent downfall.



2. The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984

Run time: 51 to 65 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Netflix

The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, and Juhi Chawla. The 2023 historical drama miniseries is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The four-episode series is based on railway workers who saved many innocent lives during the toxic gas leak at the chemical company, Union Carbide India Limited's plant in the city.



Advertisement

3. Delhi Crime

Run time: 36 to 64 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Netflix

Released in 2019, Delhi Crime is a police procedural crime drama television series. Led by actress Shefali Shah, it ran for two seasons, consisting of 12 episodes overall.

While the first season was set in the aftermath of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the second season focused on the infamous Chaddi Baniyan Gang. Shefali plays the lead role of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, who solves these cases.



4. Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega

Run time: 23 to 35 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Netflix

Created and directed by Soumendra Padhi, Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega delves into the social engineering operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, which is a real-life hub for phishing scams. While the first season arrived in 2020, the second season premiered in 2022. It stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Asif Khan, Amit Sial, and others.



5. IC 814: The Kandahar Attack

Advertisement

Run time: 44 to 52 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Attack stars Vijay Varma as the main lead. Also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, and Arvind Swamy, the 2024 crime thriller is based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. Varma played the role of Captain Sharan Dev, pilot-in-command of IC 814.

Have you watched any of these OTT shows?

ALSO READ: 6 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video — (June 14-20)