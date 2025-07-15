Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Leave New York City to Live Together Amid Dating Rumors? Reports Reveal Truth

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are in the news yet again. According to media reports, the Mission Impossible star and the actress have reportedly moved out of New York. They are allegedly looking forward to taking a significant step in their relationship by moving in together.

Previously, it was revealed that the veteran movie star sees his future with de Armas as his future wife.

Advertisement

Sources close to the Ballerina actress revealed that she emptied her NYC loft and moved out, hinting at a significant shift in her romance with Cruise.

Has Ana de Armas moved in with Tom Cruise in Vermont?

According to reports by Rob Shuter, Ana de Armas and the Jerry Maguire star have reportedly moved in together to a secluded residence in Vermont.

Amidst the dating rumors refusing to die down, an insider told a media portal that the actress had sold her New York apartment and left the city to live a more private life.

A New York Post article revealed that the Blonde star sold her SoHo loft for USD 3.5 million as she stepped out of the Big Apple.

However, she repurchased the house in 2021 for USD 2.9 million and, two years later, put it on the market for USD 4.3 million. While the location of the residence remains unknown, she shared multiple glimpses of the house on her social media.

Advertisement

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s love is in the air

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked dating rumors earlier this year after they were spotted together in London.

Since then, the couple has stepped out for many outings together, fueling speculation that they are in a relationship. As per the media reports, the duo is also working on a project together, titled Deeper.

Recently, in conversation with the Daily Mail, Ana de Armas revealed that she desires to settle down and also commented on the unpredictability of love.

ALSO READ: Did Katie Holmes Just Confirm Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Romance? Here’s Why We Think So